Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have a really busy summer as a result of joining the free player agency of the NBA the next season. If a few days ago we echoed a rumor that placed the Greek on the agenda of the Golden State Warriors, now from SportsIllustrated it is pointed out to the Toronto Raptors as a very interested franchise. Masai Ujiri would be willing to offer Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol, so it will be necessary to be attentive to the movements that are produced.

.