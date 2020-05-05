Players will need to wear their gear upon arrival at the training venue and use gloves and a mask before starting to exercise, according to the instructions sent by LaLiga for the first two phases of return, which include periodic PCR and antibody tests.

05/05/2020

Act at 12:49

CEST

EFE

The brochure sent to the clubs with the basic instructions of the sanitary protocol of return to training refers to the two initial phases, the first one concerning the preparation for the return, with PCR + antibodies test, and the second one with solo training and test additional periodic antibodies.

The document explains that the tests will be carried out on both the players and the rest of the employees who will be on the premises at the place and time communicated by the club, as well as that the facility used to resume the activity will be previously disinfected. , following the indications given by the health authorities.

In these first two phases the players and the technical staff will stay at home with relatives and people with whom they habitually live.

Before the group training sessions, the soccer players will exercise alone, to “reach a state of optimal shape” and in phase 2 the previous night they will receive information from the club with the work they must do the following day and the schedule in which they must Get to the facilities on your computer, mobile or tablet.

The instruction is that they must arrive at these from their home, in their car and always using it. It is only envisaged that a maximum of six players per field of training will be trained at the same time, always keeping twice the safety distance.

Footballers must go to the facilities with training clothes on from their home and bring their own boots and if they have to use the gym, they can only do it individually or with another partner, always with respect to that safety distance.

The clubs at the end of the session, they will deliver a biodegradable and closed bag with the clothes for the training the next day and the players will have to use that same bag to, in their homes, keep the equipment used for training. The next day, they can deposit this bag in a bucket for club staff to wash used clothing.

From arrival at the facilities until training begins, they will have to wear gloves and a mask.

During this phase, the use of the physiotherapist should be avoided, as far as possible, and in case of having to do it, it should always be the same professional.

Once the training is over, the players will avoid staying in the facilities for a long time and in case of any symptoms, immediately notify the team doctor and isolate themselves.

For security reasons, it is recommended that people with whom they do not habitually live in these guidelines do not access the home of the players, who want “to contribute to eradicating the probability of contagion and infection among all the members of the squads.”

LaLiga will later forward the guidelines for Phase 3 (group training) and Phase 4 (group training).

THESE ARE THE RULES:

Athletes will wear protective gloves and will take care not to touch objects or equipment for collective use as little as possible. Trainings will be held in solitude. The sports city must be equipped with special access control points, provided with disinfection and insulation material, with technical elements that allow the temperature to be checked, by the people who access the premises and closed television circuits. In training places, the social safety distance will be respected. Those responsible will establish the schedules to guarantee the athletes keep the planned distances. There will be a general disinfection to all instances and the furniture of the facilities. Twice a day there will be a cleaning and disinfection of contact surfaces such as doorknobs, knobs, railings, benches, chairs, racks and bathrooms. Have a quantity of protective material for athletes (masks, gloves and solutions. Strict control of access to facilities, only restricted authorized. Clear and concise information for behavior guidelines. Incident control to follow up on situations created to prevent risk situations and act as an early warning mechanism Promote to avoid contact between people Restrict the offer of certain services in a preventive manner Medical examination to all those who access the sports city There will be no massages or physiotherapies.

