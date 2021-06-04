The rules of the Rainbow Family camping in La Rioja

A large group of people, estimate that between 150 and 200, takes camped for days in one of the natural places you enjoy The Rioja. There, in the middle of nature and more than 70 kilometers from Logroño, they have already received dozens of administrative sanction proposals for skipping environmental and health standards in times of pandemic. Those who are there, of very diverse origins, are framed within the one known as Arocoíris Family, which some call a hippie movement with very clear basic rules.

Everyone in welcome. That is the main premise of the Rainbow Family. (Photo: Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

To the question of what they are doing in the Sierra de la Demanda Rioja, in an area of ​​difficult access with slopes of up to 70% to get there and having left their cars about 4 kilometers away to camp, the answer is that celebrating a rite of communion with nature. It started with the lunar cycle and is scheduled to end next week when it is complete. Its presence in the area has aroused curiosity, discomfort in some cases and all kinds of headlines due to the fact that Some or many (data unknown) They are naked and there are minors among those presents.

To find the origin of this movement of the Rainbow Family we must go back to early 1970s in the United Statess. Some sources suggest that the seed was planted by two young men named Barry Plunker and Garrick Beck after attending a music festival in Portland. They wanted to unite communes, hippies and nomads in a kind of apolitical organization of “like-minded people on the planet.”

The point is that the great event of the Rainbow Family are their meetings, like the one currently being held in La Rioja. They are yearly, have a duration of about four weeks and every year they change location. This is decided at the end of each match. They meet and vote where the next year will be held. The The first took place in 1972 in Colorado. Thousands of people gathered there to pray for world peace. It was a success in their eyes and they repeated a year later in Wyoming. The tradition had been inaugurated.

There are not many norms in this ‘family’. Everyone is welcome, there are no leaders, no commercialism. Weapons are not allowed either, as you can read in some articles about their history and encounters. Although the drugs have been linked to the movement and someone who was in one of those ‘rainbow meetings’ told Vice that they received him with a joint, not all of them would be allowed. Specifically, alcohol and synthetics. There is no obligation to contribute money to the community, but a hat is passed into which each one deposits what they can to buy supplies and food for all.

Every year they hold a massive gathering in the open air to be in communication with nature. (Photo: Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Regarding the space requirements where these annual meetings are held, in summer always, it must be a place spacious, outdoors, surrounded by nature, away from urban centers and with a water source nearby. In addition, and although there are only a few dozen people in La Rioja, it must be chosen taking into account that thousands can join.

These annual meetings has no program. They are simply there, live together and organize workshops. But above all, they say, prima la freedom of the individual. Some practice the nudism.

