The Rules of Active Engagement in China, According to Aberdeen Standard Investments

Establishing a relationship with the company management is the key to discovering sustainable alpha. If you are a passive investor, you are missing the opportunity to have a positive impact on the companies you own. What does it mean to be an active shareholder?

Being active means engaging with companies after they have been bought, asking constructive questions of management in order to encourage improvements. In our experience, this can contribute to increase return on investments.

The active engagement it means different things to each person. In practice, there are two types: proactive suggestions around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues; and remedial efforts to get a business back on track in response to a negative event.

In the case of proactive intervention, investors often focus on ensuring that the foundation for growth has been laid, especially with regard to the company’s internal risk controls and the strength of its capital position.

Corrective compromise efforts only occur once something has gone wrong. Although the latter tends to receive more public recognition, we believe investors should focus on the former. It is better to be a considerate driver than an accident prone one.

Engagement is an enlightening process, allowing investors to understand how a business works and assess risk.

The best approach is establish a relationship and trust with management; being close to decision makers means investors can engage with them more effectively. Regular interactions also allow investors to assess the competence, character, and commitment of companies’ boards of directors and management teams. In this way, they can alleviate concerns or raise awareness of additional Risks.

Class A companies are beginning to understand the value that can be created by commitment to ESG factors. We are witnessing a change at the management level, which is creating alpha opportunities. For example, applying sustainable practices can improve a company’s brand perception and customer loyalty. It can also protect against catastrophes.

Fortunately, creating a clean and green environment is a priority in China, so the climate change awareness it is relatively high.

In contrast, state guidance on social factors, such as the way companies interact with employees, suppliers and society in general, is less developed. Hence, a greater commitment is necessary.

Supporting employee well-being and adhering to fair work principles can lead to a more engaged, stable, and productive workforce, which will create long-term value. Being seen as an attractive employer has become key in China’s increasingly knowledge-oriented economy.

There is a race for talent, especially IT expertise, as companies move into advanced technology industries and digitization. We pay regular attention to how companies work to attract and retain talent.

Other social issues include supply chain management and establishing a code of conduct for suppliers. We also examine health and safety policies to understand what protections companies have to prevent lost productivity.

Find an advantage

Today, companies with class A shares commit to shareholders, which was not the case 10 years ago. Investor engagement used to focus solely on dividend policies. Analysts only needed to get their assumptions about income, earnings and valuation right to determine if they should invest.

Now this is not enough. In a market where information is increasingly available, investors need to find an edge. In the opinion of the manager, active engagement ESG is the way to find a sustainable alpha. One area in which Chinese companies constantly need to improve is information disclosure on ESG issues. Poor disclosure of information leads to market inefficiency, offering investors opportunities to generate alpha.

The companies listed below have been selected for illustrative purposes only to demonstrate the investment management style described in this document and not as an investment recommendation or indication of future results.

China Merchants Bank (CMB), for example, is widely recognized as the leading retail and private bank in China. However, it has received a poor ESG rating from MSCI. This is blamed on the company’s lack of information, rather than the lack of adequate processes.

The bank takes into account ESG factors in your loan decisions. It has policies to regulate lending to sectors with structural headwinds, such as coal. Its goal is for borrowers to improve their ecological footprint to remain relevant in the shift to a low-carbon economy. However, you have to do more to publicize these initiatives.

Similarly, CMB has invested in fintech over the years, giving it an edge over its counterparts amid the growing threat of disintermediation looming over the industry. CMB has a solid digital strategy, investing in artificial intelligence, facial recognition and block chain technology to improve risk management. You just need to define it more clearly.

It also has an in-house university for staff training, as well as development programs to nurture talent. But it could also do a better job of promoting these efforts, allowing investors to appreciate the company’s competitive advantages more fully.

On the other hand, Center Testing International Group – which tests the quality of products in China and issues inspection certificates in all sectors – has received the lowest ESG rating from MSCI.

MSCI was unable to determine the company’s policies on talent retention, data protection and emissions control. However, our commitments show that Center Testing has systems in place for this. It has a skills development center, a mentoring plan and a recent graduate program and systematically reviews staff turnover rates.

It also has certificates that demonstrate that it complies with the most widely used information security management standards in the world. You just have to make all these initiatives public, which is what we are dealing with with the company.

MSCI also gave a low ESG rating to LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., a producer of solar panels, saying it lacks a water conservation strategy or goals. The company has never disclosed data on water consumption, intensity or reduction. However, once again, our conversations revealed that LONGi has a recycling system to conserve water, monitors the water supply and regularly reviews the water consumption data. It also complies with global environmental standards and regularly updates technology to minimize energy consumption.

If LONGi can provide more details on its operations, it will be well placed to receive an upgrade from MSCI. An upgrade to MSCI’s ESG rating is an indication of the quality of the company, which could make it more attractive to global investors.

In addition, SAIC Motor – a manufacturer of automobiles, parts and accessories – has admitted that its annual report is not detailed enough after receiving a negative assessment by the Climate Action 100+ Net-Zero Company Benchmark.

The CA100 + relies on public, self-reported data to assess companies for emissions. SAIC’s statements on the need to reduce the carbon footprint within its value chain are broad, driven primarily by the need to be more competitive in fuel efficiency.

However, the need to obtain government approvals before production of next-generation vehicles can begin requires SAIC to adhere to very strict standards, otherwise it would incur costs and likely lose future customer demand.

Our work revealed that the automaker is instituting a new reporting framework throughout its supply chain. You will combine this knowledge with that of your original equipment manufacturers to inform your data in the future. Disclosure of these efforts could alter the perception of investors, to the benefit of the company.

Understand the change

For active engagement to have an impact, investors should develop a tailor-made agenda for each company and be thorough in your preparations. They must also be patient.

Our access to companies has improved to the point that some of them turn to us for advice on ASG stuff. However, there is still a lot of room for market advancement. For investors, it’s about accept the change. Business leaders are increasingly willing to disclose more information, adapt their business models, and adopt a more market-oriented mindset.