The Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided that, in the event that the League is not resumed, the classification that will sign the end of the course and the places for European competitions will be the current one, which resulted before the break due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. This would imply that Atlético de Madrid would go to the Europa League, which would clearly reduce its economy.

Since the arrival of Cholo Simeone Atlético de Madrid has subscribed to the Champions League. With the Argentine on the bench they have reached two finals of the maximum European competition, but the next course could be different if, due to the coronavirus, the League does not resume. The rojiblancos are sixth in the standings, so if the tournament is canceled, the mattresses will go to the Europa League.

Obviously, this will generate less income in a club where in recent years they can already boast of paying large salaries and signing for high amounts of money. Currently, in this edition of the Champions League that is stopped, Atlético de Madrid has entered about 80 million for what they have played, being able to increase if it continues advancing of rounds and by the market pool, which is defined at the end of the course.

These millions that Atlético has been receiving these years from their participation in the Champions League They are a very important income for the growth that the club has been experiencing for a decade. Staying out because of the coronavirus would have very negative consequences for the coffers of the red and white entity.

Just for participating in this edition of the Champions League, Atlético received 32 million, a figure they would stop receiving with the consequent prizes for results, passing rounds or television rights. This would imply that the 100 kilos that could easily enter the course that comes from this competition, would be considerably weighed since The economic difference with the Europa League is abysmal.

The last time Atlético won the Europa League, in 2018, they entered some 16 million euros, a figure similar to that of last season for only the television rights of the Champions League, in which he was eliminated in the round of 16 against Juventus. To this reduction in income, we should add cheaper party prices or agreements with sponsors. Definitely, an economic downturn with which it was intended to continue reinforcing the team and paying the high salaries of the staff.