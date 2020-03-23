The ruin of the International Olympic Committee by the postponement

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is a real ruin for the international Olympic movement. The IOC is on the ropes due to protests by athletes and federations for not being able to train normally due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency led by Thomas Bach understands the complaints, but much less liked the pressure by external agents to postpone the Games.

The next four weeks – the time the IOC has been given – they will be more than decisive to know if the appointment is finally postponed or not. Because from the same organization they know that a change, no matter how slight, It would knock down already signed millionaire contracts that support the Olympic movement.

75% of the IOC’s income in the last Olympic cycle came from television broadcasts. On that occasion, the figure exceeded 5,000 million euros, highlighting the game that was allocated by US NBC, which spent a whopping 2,500 million for broadcasting the Rio de Janeiro Games. Bach and his managers know that the postponement depends largely on what the Americans say.

NBC has already signed a series of advertising deals that would allow for a return on investment. and they would have to contact those advertisers to allow them to change the current contract. The mess is the least morrocotudo by that part. Not in vain, Brian Roberts, CEO of the company, made it clear as he has signed an amount more than 300 million in advertising commitments for the event on those summer dates.

A boy walks near the Tokyo Olympic Park.

Television is not the only mess the Olympic Committee has encountered. The Japanese government is not in a position to postpone the event after spending 20 billion euros at the Olympic Games, as explained by the AP agency. Despite the fact that a legacy will remain in Tokyo, the Japanese leaders are far from willing to change what was signed and his closed mind does not make any type of negotiation very promising. Changing any comma would be a huge loss for the IOC, which had already sold tickets and hotels as churros.

And the third leg of all this dispute and perhaps the least important for the amount of the contracts – they only reach 25% of the income of the International Olympic Committee – they are about sponsors led by Coca Cola, Visa, Toyota or Samsung They have not ruled on the possible cancellation, but they certainly do not want to move the dates. The logic is crush: if you force your worker to go to his job, you will not allow the event in which you have left much of your benefits to be postponed.

The IOC, between the sword and the wall

In your latest financial report, the IOC declared to have 1,800 million in cash to meet operating expenses until the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, they also confirmed that a premium of $ 20 million was paid to an insurer before a possible cancellation of the event, a trifle for what is at stake.

With the money at stake and possible compensation, this postponement may bring the institution headed by Thomas Bach to ruin. The pressure made in the last hours has led to a pronouncement that has not made anything clear. It will be the televisions, the government of Japan and the sponsors who decide about some Olympic Games that if it were for the IOC would continue on the same dates.

The leaders think that there is time for all the waters to return to their channel. Not surprisingly, some do not fear the veto of some countries such as Australia or Canada, since the Olympic Games have been able to continue even without the participation of the United States or the Soviet Union at the time. 15,000 athletes are in suspense. The Olympic movement wants to avoid bankruptcy in a setting unknown to all its actors.