It turns out that the bulls that walk the streets of Cádiz in one of the most famous scenes escaped from the pens and a good one was put together. The matter even came out on the news, thank goodness that everything was left in an anecdote and the professionals were able to control the animals that got excited with the visit of these great Hollywood stars.

In Spain they did not like that they screwed up at the national geography and traditions level when they moved the Sanfermines to Andalusia, instead of focusing the plot in Pamplona if they wanted to use the local festival as a stage. The thing was a little seedy for those of us here, although the rest of the world did not even notice it.

The famous scene of the couple fucking each other from a motorcycle down an Andalusian street drove us crazy. But let it be clear that everything was rigged, the real braves who did those tricks and juggles were their doubles. The bikers were supposed to dodge the brave bulls that went out into the streets of Seville but they were never really together, the magic of the software and special effects brought them together in the same sequence.

The scare was of great dimensions but luckily everything was in an anecdote and, most importantly, there were no victims or damages. Judging by the images, the poor animals were more scared than the rest and started running after hearing the screams and shouts. The seven “friends” ended up on the beach where the authorities and special security teams were in charge of putting them in the trucks to return them to the place where they had escaped.

