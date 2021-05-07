The Rugby agent regulation, in effect from the next season 2021-22

05/07/2021 at 12:21 CEST

The Spanish Rugby Federation (FER) will launch from the season 2021-2022 the Rules of Rugby Agents to help regulate this important activity, both from the point of view of the players when looking for equipment and being hired as well as from the point of view of the clubs when they go out on the market and hire them.

After an attempt in 2010, when a first regulation was drawn up, which, however, was never put into effect, the RES reactivated the idea in 2018 and in 2020, despite the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) approved it.

In this way, all those who are interested in being player agents will have to pass some tests, in addition to meeting a series of requirements, in order to be registered.

All the information on the entrance exam or validation in the case of accredited agents abroad can be found on the FER website.