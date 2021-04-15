The Rudos are five questions from the ‘Boom!’ in his first final bomb after eliminating Los Dispersos

Los Rudos gave the surprise this Wednesday by eliminating Los Dispersos after 324 programs on ¡Boom!, and they managed to reach the final bomb for the first time, although the nerves played a pass and they did not manage to take the jackpot of 2,435,000 euros.

“Congratulations, congratulations, fantastic, very good …”, were some of the compliments they received from Juanra Bonet moments before playing the final round of the Antena 3 contest.

The team formed by Fernando, Gabriel, Alejandro and Miguel Ángel faced the questions posed by the presenter, but the first bug came early, in question 2: “With what seasoning is dried beef jerky that has a protected geographical indication in León? “. Miguel Ángel, the spokesman, answered “paprika”, but failed.

The next one was in question 6: “Why was Liza Minelli nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actress before winning it for Cabaret?“asked the presenter. Everyone doubted, and finally Fernando suggested to his partner that it was” Cleopatra “, but he was wrong.

They also failed in the following, number 7, due to overconfidence: “Who was the general coordinator of the United Left between 1989 and 2000?”. One of his colleagues suggested to his spokesperson that it was “Llamazares”, but he was not correct.

And since there are no two without three, they failed a third question in a row, number 8: “Which Spanish cyclist was the first to win the title of World Champion on the road?”. The Rudos wrongly answered that it was Miguel Induráin.

Los Rudos, in ‘Boom!’. ATRESMEDIA

They got one right, and they got it wrong again at 10: “In what century was the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge built?”. Miguel Ángel did not hesitate to answer: “The 19th century”, but it was not correct.

At 12, they directly decided to pass: “In the mythology of Easter Island, who is considered the main creator god of the world?”Bonet asked, but they didn’t know what to answer.

The 15 also choked them: “In the famous Swedish novels of Stieg Larsson, what is called Millenium and gives title to the saga?”. Between the four members of Los Rudos they decided to pass.

Los Rudos fail, in ‘Boom!’. ATRESMEDIA

With just 9 seconds and seven questions to answer, they got the 7 right, since it was “Julio Anguita” and “the 8, Abraham Olano”, hitting it too, but they ran out of time and the bomb exploded.

“You have stayed at five”, highlighted Bonet, which gave the correct answers: “2 was salt; 6, The sterile cuckoo; 10, was the twentieth century; 12, was Make-Make; and 15, Millenium is a magazine,” resolved the presenter.