The Rubín-Legarreta family, together in the animated film Spirit: the indomitable

In the movie we will be able to hear the voices of the four Rubín-Legarretas, who told us exclusively about this upcoming project, which once again brings them together again in a professional way and which they define as a story that inspires us to pursue our dreams.

Tell us what characters you play in Spirit: the indomitable …

Mine: I play Fortuna, the main character. She is a free spirit, very brave, determined, passionate. Although she has suffered a lot, she has always been positive and has moved on. For me it has been very cool to see how he comes to evolve and have this beautiful relationship with Spirit.

Andrea: My character is Cora, Fortuna’s aunt. She is a very formal, very educated lady who for some reason has to live with Fortuna a lot and tries to guide her in that sense because she is a very pretty and free girl, but she feels that her manners have to be aligned.

Nina: My character is Abigail. She is a very intelligent and funny girl, very capable, who is very passionate about being a rider and loves horses and when she meets Fortuna, they will become very close friends and Abigail will teach her everything she knows about horses, everything that you can face and follow your dreams.

Erik: My character is Fortuna’s father, a loving father who has been hard on his daughter out of fear, because after his wife passes away, he is afraid that she will suffer the same fate.

Nina Rubín (left) and Mía Rubín (center) are inseparable friends in Spirit: The Indomitable. (Universal Pictures.)

They have dubbed together as a family before. What did you particularly like about this project?

A: This is a very different project from what we have done. We were already in Parque Mágico, the two of them were in Fancy Nancy, the three of us were in Bailarina. We especially liked this project a lot because the meaning of this film is very important, especially for Erik and me: Erik was the one who performed the songs in the first Spirit film and he marked our family in a very beautiful way. Now being all together gave us a lot of emotion, it is a different story, where people go to meet different characters from the first film, but the truth is, we enjoy it very much.

I: We have already done dubbing together and we like to work together, share ideas of the characters, talk about the movie.

The first film, Spirit: The Wild Steed, was released in 2002. (Universal Pictures.)

How was the recording process? Could the four of you record together?

M: Normally the four people are not recorded together for convenience, apart from the fact that the takes can get dirty. So, the takes are separate, but we were always there, supporting each other as a family; then we had moments where we could go visit each other in the studio, where we would listen to the dubbing. So it has been a very beautiful experience, full of support, love, and a very familiar experience.

E: We did it separately but I love hearing their voices there, giving me lines. It makes it very cute, it makes it very sensitive and also that they are things that we know will stay there forever.

Eiza González plays Milagro Navarro, Fortuna’s mother. (Universal Pictures.)

How is the dynamic between you when you are together in a recording studio?

A: At no time were the four of us because it is not fashionable, but when the three of us get together or when I get to be with one of the two, the truth is that it is very nice. It makes me feel very proud to see them, they are super pro, they are the most professional of the family and the ones with the most experience in dubbing and they do it very well.

E: I like to have fun when I do things. That has always been a piece of advice that I have given to girls, to enjoy everything they are doing to the fullest. So my process is to enjoy myself, to laugh and to have a good time.