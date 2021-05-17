The RTX 30 and RX 6000 GPUs triple their official price

In addition to the great shortage of units, without a doubt the big problem that the new generation of graphics cards is facing are speculators and resellers. And it is that from last January until today, we have been able to see how the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 they saw their recommended retail price increase little by little, currently reaching double its established price in AMD GPUs, and even triple its price in the case of NVIDIA graphics.

This is detailed in the study carried out by 3D Center, which has meticulously collected the data over the course of these five months with data from various European retailers (mainly located in Germany and Austria).







And it is that beyond affecting individual resellers, these price increases continue to spread in establishments and official distributors. Something that has led to the prices of both parties continuing to increase, getting to see each other rises of more than 1,000 euros since January for some models. A situation that in addition to being surreal, is increasingly teasing users.

Unfortunately, this situation seems still far from being solved, since apparently there is nothing that can change this in the most imminent future and the remainder of the year. And the only change that NVIDIA seems to propose is the launch of its new LHR series with a reduced hash rate for crypto mining, as well as the arrival of other models such as the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti or the Radeon RX 6600 series of AMD.

However, the still present shortage of supplies suggests that all these cards will once again have a limited number of units, and while this could help reduce current demand somewhat, it still does not offer a solution to the current hoarding situation. and resale.

And, as we said, the problem with these GPUs is not so much the scarcity, being able to find them easily available on the web, but the tremendous increase compared to what they should cost. Will prices keep going up indefinitely? If things don’t change in the near future, how much would you be willing to pay?