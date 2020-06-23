Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

At the beginning of the year, indie developer Sabotage Studio, creator of The Messenger, announced Sea of ​​Stars, an indie that would be the prequel to the ninja adventure. The most interesting thing is that the title will be very different from The Messenger, since it will replace the action of fast combat by turn-based battles. If you wanted to see more about this game system, then this interests you, since today the developer shared a new gameplay preview.

As part of the Summer Game Fest event, Sabotage Studio released a new trailer that gives another glimpse into the world of Sea of ​​Stars and the RPG features it will incorporate.

As we already told you, in this title you will be able to control Valere and Zale, the Moongirl and the Sunboy, respectively, who will have the mission of stopping the Fleshmancer. However, these will not be the only playable characters, in the new trailer Garl was introduced, whose specialty is cooking and who will be one of the 6 selectable warriors.

In case you missed it: the composer of Chrono Trigger will participate in Sea of ​​Stars.

Sea of ​​Stars will take you to the past of the universe of The Messenger

Also, in the video you can see different dungeons and the way you can navigate them. As you can see, despite focusing on turn-based battles, Sea of ​​Stars will also have interesting platform sections, and many will find some resemblance in art direction with classic RPG titles like Chrono Trigger and Golden Sun.

Another detail you should know is that Sea of ​​Stars will take place in the same universe as The Messenger, but the events occurred many years before the ninja adventure, so fans of the first title may be able to learn more about the story. of indie action.

We do not tell you more and we better leave you with the progress.

What do you think about the work carried out by Sabotage Studio? Are you interested in this title? Is it one of the games you expect the most? Tell us in the comments.

Sea of ​​Stars will debut on PC and consoles unconfirmed sometime in 2022. If you want to know more about other indie games, we invite you to check this page.

