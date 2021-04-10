The Royal Titanic welcomes the Sports Flow

04/10/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

The Flow travel this Sunday to Hoppers to measure yourself with Titanic in his second round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Royal Titanic faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the second day after achieving victory away from his field in the Santa Cruz by 1-2 in front of Gijón Industrial, with so many of Jorge Y Casariego.

On the visitors’ side, the Sports Flow suffered a defeat against Magpie CF in the last game (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Royal Titanic and the results are two defeats and six draws for the locals. The last time they played the Titanic and the Flow in this tournament it was in March 2006 and the match ended with a 0-1 favorable to the Flow.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Sports Flow they are ahead of the home team with a 12-point lead. The Royal Titanic He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For their part, the visitors have 38 points and occupy the first position in the competition.