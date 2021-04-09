The Royal Society symbolically offers the Copa del Rey to the toilets

04/09/2021 at 11:30 CEST

EFE

The Royal Society has offered this Friday the Copa del Rey that it won last Saturday against Athletic Club to the toilets who are on the front line of the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, in a symbolic act that took place in the main entrance of the Hospital Donostia de San Sebastián.

A broad representation of the Royal Society, headed by its president, Jokin Aperribay, and the coach of the first team, Imanol Sheriff, has come to this hospital complex, along with some of the players who won the trophy in the final of the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Aritz Elustondo, Asier Illarramendi Y Joseba Zaldua.

The realistic expedition has been received by a group of health workers dressed in gowns and equipped with masks, like all those attending the event, who have been arranged keeping safe distances on the stairs and around the access esplanade to the center, where a flagpole with the club’s flag has been placed.

The team captains, Asier Illarramendi Y Mikel Oyarzabal, have been in charge of making the symbolic delivery of the trophy, adorned with blue and white ribbons on its handles, to the representatives of the health workers.

Next, two of these professionals who have received the royal tribute have raised the Copa del Rey to the applause of the attendees.

The realistic president, Jokin Aperribay, has revealed in a brief speech that the club had planned this action for “a long time”.

“In summer, at the beginning of the pandemic, we thought that if we won the Cup we would come to the Donostia Hospital to offer it to the health workers, who are the true architects of this year and we are here for it,” he summarized Aperribay.

“We want to thank you with this gesture. To also offer the Cup to the fans. And that it is a moment in which the fans and the toilets are reflected and identified with the Real”, said the president, before reiterating his gratitude for everything what this group “has done” for all the people “during this long year.”

The manager of Hospital Donostia, Itziar perez, thanked the Royal Society for the “gesture” that represents the symbolic offer of the Copa del Rey to the group of health workers, because, as he has commented, “it is being a hard, intense and full of emotions year”, in which this kind of tributes and “feeling the support of the citizens, the team and the fans helps to move forward.”

Perez He has also praised the players and royalist leaders for “remembering the toilets in such a special moment” as they did just at the end of the final.

“Also -he added-, a recognition to the Real fans for their behavior in the celebration -of the victory- in the Cup. We are living through some hard moments now. You all know that the cases and the healthcare pressure are increasing and I believe that we all need a little effort to jump this wave and be able to go to the field to see Real, to see them play and to celebrate how this triumph is needed “, he concluded.

Realistic capital, Asier Illaramendi, who has closed the turn of interventions, has affirmed that “in this hard year for all the only protagonists are the health workers who are fighting in the front row”.

“Hopefully everything goes for the better. They have done everything possible and will continue to do so but we also have to do everything possible to make everything better,” he concluded. Illarramendi.