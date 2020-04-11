The Board of Directors of the Real society has announced that the players of the first professional male squad they will reduce their salary by 20% “in case the competition does not resume” and 5% “in case the competition ends up being disputed.”

According to his press release, the club txuri-urdin has decided not to “propose” an ERTE to «avoid any type of traumatic labor measure during the current season».

“This decision, made with the players, helps us avoid traumatic measures for the rest of the workers and it contributes to balancing the entity’s economic objectives in the face of the decrease in income that it suffers in these months after the suspension of competitions, ”the note reiterated.

“In this point We must thank the understanding, collaboration and generosity that the players have maintained at all times. From these lines we want to recognize the human spirit of our team, faithful to the principles that represent the Royal Society ”, continued the text signed by Jokin Aperribay, President of the Council.

Equally, the Council has expressed “its love and support” to those “who are directly suffering the consequences of this pandemic” generated by COVID-19. “We want to extend our condolences to the families who have lost a loved one in these weeks,” added the note.

«The indefinite suspension of the League and the final of the Copa del Rey affects the sports and economic activity of the club. It is the health authorities that right now have a huge responsibility to ensure people’s health and this is the highest priority, as it cannot be otherwise, “he stressed.

“Thus, the competition will return when the authorities allow it and in the way that they allow it, because the health of the fans and the players is the value right now that prevails over everything else, “he added. “If everything goes well and the COVID-19 is controlled, there is time to finish the competition,” said Aperribay.

The salary reduction agreed with the players will also allow economic measures to be applied in favor of the followers. «The Royal Society has decided to return 20% of the amount of the subscription of this season to all our partners », as Aperribay has promised.

«We do not know if the competition is going to take place and, if it does, we do not know if it will be behind closed doors or with all the fans in the stands, which is what we would all like. In any case, these measures will be applied even in the event that the competition is resumed with the games being played open-door ”, he asserted.

«20% of their subscription will be refunded to the members who receive the annual payment. The details of how this return will be carried out will be explained in a future communication. For members who are part of the fractional payment method, the collection of the fraction that should have been charged in April is delayed on time and will be charged applying the reduction proportionally, “he explained.

Meanwhile, Aperribay has confirmed the stoppage of all the planned works. «By a criterion of strict prudence, we have decided to paralyze all the works that we had planned both at the Reale Arena as in Zubieta. When the situation allows it and we have a definitive scenario, we will make an investment plan again to carry out the works that are now paralyzed, “he said.

“Beyond these measures, the Royal Society will carry out work in the coming months to analyze the situation that this pandemic may originate in Gipuzkoa grassroots football. In this sense, we are going to propose opening conversations with all the necessary agents -starting with the Gipuzkoan Football Federation and the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa- to jointly try to alleviate the consequences of this situation«, The press release has concluded.