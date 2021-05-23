The Royal Society “B”. by Xabi Alonso, will play in Second

05/23/2021 at 11:18 AM CEST

EFE

The Real Sociedad “B”, which trains the former international Xabi Alonso, tonight has become the first team in promote to the SmartBank League in the final phase that takes place this weekend in Extremadura after winning 2-1 at Algeciras.

In this way, the ‘Sanse’, who has reached this stage as the highest scorer in the competition, together with the Athletic subsidiary, returns to a category in which he has not played since the 1961-1962 season, when it fell as a result of the relegation of the first team.

Both teams have opened in Almendralejo the last promotion tie that they also dispute Burgos CF, UD Ibiza, CD Badajoz, Athletic B, Amorebieta and UCAM Murcia.