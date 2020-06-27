The alkaline band The Royal Flash will present next Friday July 3 which is their third single presentation of their next album “La Pasión”.

The Royal Flash was formed in Alcalá de Henares in August 2011 and they practice the Latin Garage. They have released two EPs, “Physical & Electrical” in 2014 and “Modern Youth Affairs” in 2018, apart from an LP, “Hysteria” in 2016.

All this has led them to be on numerous festival posters and to be able to make various tours of Spain and abroad, being able to visit countries such as Hungary, Sweden and Canada. Her previous singles “Get High”, “Rollercoaster”, “Criminal Love” and “Here Comes The Hysteria” have been played in the main musical media in this country.

Currently the band consists of Miguel Ángel Marshall on guitar and lead vocals, Jaime Iniesta on guitar and backing vocals, Israel Garaballú “Slinky” on bass and backing vocals, Edu Morales on keyboard, percussion and backing vocals, and Ray Lewins on battery.

The band leaves us these words as a presentation of the single:

“From the edge of summer, that we almost lost ourselves, ´Surfin Puto´ comes riding a wave of ´Garaje Latino´ dotted with cooler guitars and rabid that we are allowed in the “new normal” phase. Recorded in Garlic Records with all the impudence of Edu Molina III and accompanied by an animated lyric video based on summer mornings, which will be published on YouTube on July 3. “

The single “Surfin Puto” is the third preview of the album “La Pasión”, which will be his next album, the first in Spanish, whose presentation concert is announced for Saturday October 10 at Sala El Sol. And whose tickets They are available on the Wegow platform.

If you can’t wait until day 3 to listen to it, the band has uploaded the song on the usual digital platforms.