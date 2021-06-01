the routine with which the kilos go as fast as they return

Now that summer is approaching, for many the operation bikini. After a year without controlling their diet or exercise, they only rely on the famous miracle diets to lose those extra kilos and cause a sensation at the beach and pool. Any of them is valid, although in recent years the known as military diet.

As its name indicates, it is a feeding routine most spartan, so many people fall by the wayside, not having enough willpower to abide by their ironclad guidelines. Those who manage to finish it are delighted; Well, indeed, in most cases they reach that desired weight in a short time.

But the time it takes to reach it is as little as the time it takes to recover it. It is common in miracle diets. They are nothing more than a scam, which will not help us achieve our long-term goals. The problem is that sometimes, apart from that, they can be dangerous. Therefore, to find out if this is also the case of the military diet, in Hypertextual we have contacted the dietitian-nutritionist specialized in nutrition for sports Esteban Picón.

What is the military diet?

Although in this article we are going to talk about a specific diet, in reality, the term “military diet” is often used to refer to any of the “diets with last name”, as Picón tells us. They would be, for example, the pineapple diet, the moon diet or the blood group diet.

All of them are miracle diets and, according to the specialist, constitute a act of irresponsibility by those who promote them.

In general, all ‘diets with last names’ are known as the military diet Esteban Picón, dietician-nutritionist

Despite being a fairly general term, it is usually known as a military diet that is carried out in only three days, in which calories are restricted as much as possible, increasing them from breakfast to dinner, but decreasing them throughout the three days. That is, you eat more at the end of the day than at the beginning, but on the third day the intakes are much lower than the first. Then they are left with a normal food intake for four days and, if desired, the diet is repeated for three days. Thus, until reaching the desired weight goals.

Although the foods that can be eaten vary a bit, the base is usually always the same. In fact, it is also known as ice cream diet, as this is one of the ingredients that cannot be missing. This would be an example of a common menu within the military diet:

BreakfastFoodDinnerDay 1A toast with peanut butter or oil. A whole wheat toast and a can of tuna. 85 grams of meat, 340 grams of green beans, half a banana, a small apple and a cup of vanilla ice cream.Day 2One toast with one hard-boiled egg and half a banana. One hard-boiled egg, one cup of fresh cheese and five crackers. Lean meat, one cup of broccoli, half a cup of carrot, half a banana and half a cup of vanilla ice creamDay 3A slice of cheese, five crackers and a small apple, a slice of toast and a hard-boiled egg, a can of tuna, half a banana, and a cup of vanilla ice cream.

One of the striking facts about the military diet is that meals are eliminated from mid-morning and snack. This, according to Picón, is not the most serious part of the diet. “The number of meals a person eats throughout the day is not important as long as the diet is healthy and includes all the nutrients in adequate amounts as indicated by the harvard dish”. The latter refers to the generalized recommendations for a healthy intake. Generally, half of what we eat should include vegetables, while the other half should be made up of a quarter of whole grains and another quarter of protein. None of the three daily meals that are eaten with the military diet even minimally achieves this goal.

Therefore, the problem is not that meals are eliminated, but that they are very poor nutritionally. In any case, it should be noted that it is good to spread the intakes over more meals a day so that, even though they are healthy, they are more palatable. Therefore, Esteban Picón’s recommendation is eat four to five times a day.

For a healthy intake, half must be made up of vegetables

Another very striking pattern of the military diet is that of eliminate physical exercise of the equation. It is recommended that during the three days of restrictions none is practiced or, if it is done, it is something very gentle, such as going for a walk or cycling. This is because calorie restriction creates great weakness. In fact, it is the reason many people drop out before the third day. And of course this is a problem. “Any diet that is not complemented with physical exercise will contribute more harm than good to our health. ”, says the nutritionist consulted by this means. “You might think that this diet is suitable for athletes, but it would be the opposite, since it is recommended that they interrupt their normal training regimen.”

Lots of stimulating drinks

Photo by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash

As with other diets in which great importance is attached to caloric restrictionThis military diet allows the indefinite consumption of coffee or tea, both accompanying meals and in what would be the suppressed mid-morning and snack.

This advice is due, on the one hand, to the fact that they do not suppose a considerable caloric intake, being practically all water. And, on the other, that caffeine helps burn fat. It should be noted that these drinks are not dangerous. They even carry many benefits for our health, as long as we do not exceed certain amounts. Although these may vary from one person to another, in general you should not take more than three cups up to date. And, if not, Picón tells us that it could “cause digestive discomfort and affect sleep.”

In addition, there are studies that indicate that an excess of caffeine can affect the absorption of the vitamin D.

Is the military diet dangerous?

In general, if it does not last long, it does not have to cause damage to health.

As in all miracle diets, the rebound effect is most likely to occur

The only thing that will happen is that “some kilos will be lost by water loss, but then they will come back because of the rebound effect”. However, if it were to take a long time, perhaps because the person in question wants to lose many more kilos, we would be facing a problem, since “he would lack a large amount of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. “

Finally, it must be taken into account that coffee and tea have a diuretic effect, which helps to lose weight and that, “the faster the weight is lost, the more dangerous it will be to our health.”

Ultimately, the military diet meets all the requirements of the miracle diets; which, according to Picón, are mainly five: the promise to lose 2-3 kg per week, a striking trade name, very low calorie intake, the recommendation not to do physical exercise and the highest calorie meal at the end of the day, so that you go to sleep “with the feeling that it was worth it”.

But is it really worth it? Clearly not. Our grandmothers used to say that we should have breakfast like a king, eat like a prince and dine like a beggar. Miracle diets, like the military diet, reverse that order. But, in general, what we should do is eat all day and every day like ourselves. With head, in a healthy way, but without obsessions, and, above all, without believing in miracles. Food is not a matter of faith.

