Players have been doing their best to keep fit during football’s unexpected shutdown this season due to the new coronavirus pandemic. One of the most difficult positions to recover after a while is the goalkeeper. Fluminense coach André Carvalho explained the routine of the team’s archers.

– In this delicate moment we have to be innovative. They took material to work at the club before the crisis, so I pass the work, they send the video and I analyze it. It has been very productive. Of course, it’s not like when we’re at the club. There, there is tactical, technical work, together with the group. But to stay in shape it is being productive – he said.

– I spent more physical training. Strength, agility, coordination, some core, some functional. Is different. Training at home is one thing, training at the club is another. Muriel even practices with his son, but he is privileged, because he has a goalkeeper son too. It is even a job that I do on a daily basis with them and it was really cool – he completed. On this 26th of April is celebrated the Day of the Goalkeeper. One of the highlights of the 2019 final stretch and starting at the beginning of this year, Marcos Felipe commented on the difficulties of the athletes in the position and guaranteed to be following the recommendations.

– In this very complicated moment I have tried to do specific functional, core and some specific goalkeeper jobs. André Carvalho has been sending the works, as well as Marquinhos Seixas (physical trainer), to help us in the exercises and we do not lose shape. That is how I have tried to work to keep myself well – stated shirt 1.

Among the goalkeepers of Fluminense, Marcos Felipe was the starter in two games and did not concede goals. Muriel, after recovering from injury, returned to assume the position and made 13 games, conceding 11 goals. The young Marcelo Pitaluga was only related.

