Back to work. After an early vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Botafogo had the first week of official training since competitions were paralyzed in the country. The club, which is against the return of any type of face-to-face return until the number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil decreases, is undergoing home training.

Without meeting in person, the training schedule is scheduled. All players and members of the coaching staff – including physiology, performance analysis and fitness – enter a video platform at the same time. While the athletes carry out the previously published activities booklet, the club employees comment on the athletes’ movements.

The structure is similar to that of Tottenham-ING, who also returned to distance training, with each player in their respective home. At the London club, coach José Mourinho and assistants accompany the players, who connect via a camera before starting activities.- Everyone knows the difficult time the whole world is going through. Botafogo is completely opposed to the idea of ​​returning to face-to-face training, because for us football is life, we need to preserve lives. Total care for people. We are doing work with the whole group. We cannot be together in person, so we are virtually with the idea of ​​being integrated and preparing ourselves minimally so that, at the right moment of return, we will be in a position to respond as quickly and promptly as possible – said Paulo Autuori, Glorioso’s coach, on video for the “Botafogo TV”.

The first days of online monitoring and distance training were considered positive. The tendency is that the players’ routine, in the coming weeks, will be more and more in private training places than in the Nilton Santos Stadium.

– It is everyone’s job, there is no magic solution, understanding things simply, because luxury is being simple. This is how we want to rescue the glorious moments of this club, which historically is a winner – added the coach.

