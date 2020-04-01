The handsome Australian actor boasts of having a fantastic physique, we tell you his secret

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most popular actors of the moment, after giving life to the god Thor in the Marvel movies, he has managed to get thousands of fans who want to be as strong as he is. And to give you an idea of ​​what it is to be the god of thunder we leave you the exercise routine with which he managed to look like this-

According to an interview given by his personal trainer, Duffy Gaver, the actor took this routine in 2018 to upload 10 kilos of pure muscle. It is training worthy of a United States Marine.

The coach spoke of a disciplined routine that consists of three things: diet, rest and exercise. The intense shoulder, neck, arm and leg sessions were focused on the parts of the body that he would teach on-screen and molded them perfectly so that they looked extremely muscular.

To gain muscle mass quickly, the actor lifted weights with different weights in each repetition, and the speed was adjusted so that it was not a “classic routine”.

In his diet he included quality proteins and hydrates, he ate 3,500 calories a day. For filming, he weighed 100 kilos. This was accomplished by eating: eggs, chicken, blue fish, red meat, protein shakes, broccoli, spinach, kale, brown rice, oatmeal, quinoa, potatoes, butter, avocado, coconut oil, and nuts.

Finally I had two days off, as celebrities like Kim Kardashian claim, it is important so that the body does not wear out.

