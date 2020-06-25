« If you don’t solve, I resolve. » « Go for the boat, hey. » « I buy a vowel ». For twelve years, these phrases and chants – with slight variations – have accompanied Antena 3 viewers shortly before lunchtime. The roulette wheel of luck is already a classic on television, and not only in Spain. The format landed on Antena 3 in 1990 and was the program with which the chain launched its regular broadcasts. Between 1993 and 1997 he went to Telecinco. And since it returned to Antena 3 in 2006, it has been broadcast continuously. Twelve years later, Roulette is still spinning successfully on the network, which just celebrated its birthday with three weeks of special shows. Since his schedule was slightly delayed (13.40), he has already achieved the 10 most viewed broadcasts of this stage, audience data that have made Telecinco move tab and created Pasapalabra as a family to try to make his star contest face to the unstoppable Roulette.

But, what is the secret of such a format, which remains almost unchanged from its birth, to continue conquering the public? « We highly respect our viewers, » responds Nacho Correa, director of La roulette de la fortuna for almost 12 years. « At the time we broadcast, you are preparing food, eating, doing whatever, and at any time you look up and you can play, you do not need to be aware of the program, you do not need to listen to everything they say. It allows you to play, solve panels, and be smarter than the contestant or measure yourself every day with them. «

Roulette is recorded two days a week, three deliveries each day with a team of about 70 people, of which only 18 are exclusively dedicated to the program. For the filming days, its presenter, Jorge Fernández, moved from his home in Bilbao to Madrid, and thus since 2006, when he took charge of the program. He is happy with the success of the program and the job stability it has given him. « It is a tremendous tranquility. I can dedicate myself perfectly to my son, to my hobbies, sports, being with my people, and I come three days to Madrid to work hard and then return to Bilbao. It is a gift for me. I like to live where I live and I like working where I work, it is the perfect combination, « he tells EL PAÍS.

When Fernández arrived at La roulette, he was not a follower of the program, which in previous stages had had a list of presenters that ranged from Mayra Gómez Kemp to Carlos Lozano, including Ramón García, Belén Rueda, Irma Soriano, Andoni Ferreño and even Fernando Esteso. Fernández preferred not to see deliveries of his predecessors so as not to condition himself. « I came from being on TVE for two years. I came to Antena 3 and when they gave me La roulette it seemed like an old man. And in the mornings, when Inés Ballester, Ana Rosa Quintana, María Teresa Campos … I was thinking, ‘where to I go with all the morning reigns with a half-hour contest with the r, s, t … ‘But I thought it would last a couple of months and that I had to do well to be good with Antena 3 and they would give me another program. If they tell me that we are going to last 12 years, I would have said that they gave me that drug, which is very good. «

Now, Fernández clings to La roulette and repeats several times that he would not leave it under any circumstances. « A program like that, which has no script, in which I only know that I am going to say ‘good afternoon’ and from there, no bloody idea, gives you many improvisation tables. » Although he would like to try other formats in prime time, it would always be keeping his place here, he says.

It has been 12 years in a row, but how much more can Roulette hold? « We all know that the programs begin and end, but at the moment it has excellent health. Knowing and winning has been there for many years and we want to be like them. For us it will not be, » says Correa.

An internationally successful format

The original format, Wheel of Fortune, premiered in 1975 on the American NBC and already has more than 30 adaptations worldwide. In the case of the Spanish version, each change that is introduced has to be approved in Los Angeles. « We are in regular communication with them. Because it is the same program but each country has its things, not everything works everywhere, even if the base is the same, » says Nacho Correa. Jorge Fernández highlights the differences with the original. « They have another rhythm, other prizes … I wish we had those prizes, sometimes they fall into a segment and there is a trip to the Caribbean, or a car. They have a lot of pasta there. »