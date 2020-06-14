For many, the most important thing is that a mobile phone is fast, with an excellent processor, with a camera that takes photographs as a reflex and with a battery that lasts up to three days. But although it seems strange to us, there are still people who don’t like smartphones or smartphones. Yes, there are those people in the 21st century.

Feature phones or “non-smartphones” have always been there. As secondary phones, for older people or for people who go from social networks, internet and GPS. But the truth is that vintage has gone one step further with what we bring you below. And no, it’s not something like the paper phone that we showed you months ago, but a “mobile” phone with a rotary number dial. That’s right, like those of the Pleistocene year.

A 4G mobile phone with rotary number dial, what’s next?

Justine Haupt is the creator of such an invention. A future 4G phone that will go on sale in September 2020 and that will be different from everything we have seen so far. Well, it’s actually just the motherboard and the case, andWe will have to put the rest of the components, but for those who like DIY … good for them.

What started as a simple personal project is now a reality. Justine never wanted her idea to be commercialized, but the truth is that not a few people have asked for one of these curious devices. Its creator already announces that this phone has many things to improve (and that it may not serve as the main phone), but what we have said previously, it is still a project and there are many people who like electronics and creating their own products.

On the Sky’s Edge project website you will find all the information on this curious device, from an instruction manual, videos to a forum for users to share their concerns and experiences. Best of all, this construction kit ** is compatible with rotary dials ** (the kind that we used to stick half an hour to dial a phone number), so without a doubt, we are dealing with [uno de los teléfonos más curiosos y extraños que hemos visto este 2020](https://andro4all.com/listas/moviles/nombres-horribles-telefonos-android].

And the question is, what will be next to see?

