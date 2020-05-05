The Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation has launched its first virtual sports challenge in order to raise funds for the purchase of sanitary materials for the use of families staying at the Ronald McDonald Houses.

This original charity race will allow participants, through a Facebook group, to buy a race bib (the price is set by the participant) and to be able to meet virtually on May 9, at 10 o’clock, to run, walk, bike or climb stairs in a distance of 3, 5 or 10 kilometers, either at home or outdoors.

The race will have a professional speaker who will kick off the cheering of the runners. The participants, who can be of any age, will have their own digital bibs, a diploma at the end of the event, training videos, product drawings and the satisfaction of participating with sports friends for a good cause.

It is not a competitive career, but a solidary run in which the important thing is to participate and contribute a grain of sand, highlight the organizers.

Ronald McDonald Houses

The families housed in the Ronald McDonald Houses carry the entire health crisis of the Covid-19 with strict hygiene, safety and cleaning measures due to the extremely high risk of contagion for their children, who are currently undergoing medical treatment for various serious illnesses. .

The Foundation wants these families to be able, from this de-escalation, to start enjoying life in a normal way. For this they need the security provided by the masks, gloves, gels, thermometers and other materials necessary to safeguard the health of patients.

There are currently four Ronald McDonald Houses in Spain. In Barcelona It is located near the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, in Malaga It is located in the vicinity of the Maternal and Child Hospital, in Valencia a few meters from the New Hospital La Fe and in Madrid in the hospital premises of the Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital.

