It is clear that Fani and Christofer marked a before and after in the history of reality shows in Spain. And it is that both were the absolute protagonists of ‘The island of temptations’. Not only because they left there charging, but because then they came back and she put powdery feet to ‘Survivors 2020’ where everyone thought she would be unfaithful to him again. But no, now that Fani is back, the two are together on their dreamy step and Fani wanted to dedicate a Tik Tok to her boy, from which the followers of both have taken a lot of ink.

In the video that Fani has also commissioned to upload to her Instagram account, we can see how she sings (she is playing, obviously) her boy Karol G’s romantic song ‘Ocean’. And look, although the intention was good, his face has been the most talked about. Why? Well, because he is like he is not and of course, his followers have begun to ask him in a funny way if he was kidnapped.

A post shared by Fani❤ (@fanicarbaj) on Apr 25, 2020

And no, don’t worry, Christofer is not kidnapped by Fani. In fact, the young man is delighted to be able to pass the quarantine next to his churri.

A post shared by Christofer (@ cguzman46) on Apr 25, 2020

If Javier Calvo explained it very well a few days ago: “Christopher is the kindest person in the universe and reminds us all every day what love is, and for Estefanía NEVER ANYTHING IS NOR WILL BE ENOUGH. What two brilliantly written characters. “Strongly agree.