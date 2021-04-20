The romantic detail of Gerard Piqué that went crazy in the networks

It turns out that a friend of the footballer showed a conversation he had with him, after his team, Barça, will manage to obtain the King’s Cup.

The Iberian influencer Ibaí Llanos was in charge of sharing what seems like a normal chat between boys, in which he questioned Gerard about the total number of titles he has conquered, however, once the screenshot was shared, attention focused on just one detail, his profile picture.

Screenshot WhatsApp Gerard Piqué. (Twitter.)

And the thing is that the photo that Piqué has to communicate with his contacts is none other than that of his wife, but it is not just any photo, the image is a capture of MTV Unplugged, recorded in 1999.

In the image you can see Shakira with the look of that time, with red hair and leather jeans in dark tones. At that time, Piqué was just a 12-year-old teenager, a fact that network users did not miss and emphasized the romantic gesture of the father of the Colombian’s children.