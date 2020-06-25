365 Days: the romance between the protagonists may have crossed the screen | Instagram

365 Days is one of the movies that has given the most to talk about in recent weeks and many think that its passion it could be real between the protagonists Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka.

The film has been cataloged as the new and « improved » version of 50 shades of gray And now fans are wondering if the fictional couple of the moment is actually a couple in real life.

There is no doubt that chemistry between Sieklucka and Morrone it was quite intense and passionate on the film’s recording sets and many think that chemistry has crossed the screen.

Now reality goes, the 29-year-old Italian actor contracted marriage with the founder of Le Paradis Des Fous, Rouba Saadeh, and had two children with her: Marcudo and Brado.

However, their marriage went from bad to worse two years later and they decided end your relationship in 2018.

He divorce It was a pretty tough hit for Morrone and he even went into a severe depression and walked away for a time in his career performance and temporarily became gardener.

A year and a half ago I was going to drop everything. I didn’t want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife. I found a job as a gardener in a remote town of 1,000 people because I had no more money in my pocket, « he wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Anna Maria Sieklucka apparently is in a sentimental relationship since she shared a photograph next to a man whose identity has not yet been revealed.

One. Private. And there will be no more. Love and peace ”, he wrote in the publication.

So maybe this break several hearts and illusions, because between Michele and Anna there is only one friendly relationshipFurthermore, in one of the promotions for the film 365 DNI, the actor revealed that he was dating his co-star; However, he admitted that it was all a joke.