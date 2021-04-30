The Rolls Royce Cullinan now comes with a drawer for your hobbies

Enlarge

ACD April 29, 2021

The Rolls Royce Cullinan launches a recreational module that opens electrically and stores the utensils that its owner needs for his hobbies.

The Rolls Royce are the British luxury car paradigm and there is no greater luxury for a Briton than to enjoy a traditional picnic in the country. For this reason, the automotive SUV has decided to join this typical hobby.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan features a boot capacity up to 1,930 literss, which gives you more than enough space to transport luggage and to carry the extra you just presented.

A recreational module for every hobby

It is called Recreation Module and is actually a motorized drawer that fits almost invisibly into the floor of the trunk of the Cullinan, this module opens electrically to reveal the equipment, accessories and paraphernalia personally selected by the customer, each item encased in its own bespoke container, trimmed to match or contrast with the interior or exterior of the car.

The Recreation Module is part of the 48 liters of space that can be configured by the customer, the options are almost limitless, as long as it fits inside the container that can be divided into several smaller sections and, more importantly, can be removed from the Rolls Royce Cullinan and stored in the owner’s garage. What allows to have different Recreation Modules to meet the needs that the client may have (one for the picnic, one for fishing, one for climbing, etc).

A Recreation Module for urban photography stands out, which comes with specialized equipment for professional photographers, which includes a DJI Mavic Mini drone, Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro for image capture and editing.

Also optionally you can add a set of seats that slide from the rear to the tailgate so that owners can have a seat outside the car and admire the surroundings. Called the Viewing Suite, the leather seats move only by pressing a button and allow, as we would say purely, to enjoy the cool.