The Rolling Stones have warned the President of the United States, Donald Trump, not to use his songs at his rallies and that, if it continues to do so, it will have to face legal action.

A statement from the band, published by the North American press, says that it has already the matter in the hands of your legal team and that they are in contact with the international association that protects copyright, BMI, so that Trump’s unauthorized use of Rolling Stones songs does not continue.

Trump campaign used the song « You Can’t Always Get What You Want » at his latest Tulsa rally, in Oklahoma, although it already did it the first time at a 2016 rally.

« This could be the last time that President Donald Trump uses songs by the Stones, » says a statement from the band quoted by the newspaper « Deadline », which specializes in information on Hollywood and the world of entertainment.

« Despite Donald Trump’s cease and desist directives in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking additional steps to prevent him from using his songs in the future in any of his political campaigns« they warn.

« The Stones’ legal team is working with BMI. BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a violation of their license agreement. If Donald Trump ignores the exclusion and persists , will face a lawsuit for unauthorized reproduction of music, « the statement said.

In a 2006 tweet, the gang already said they did not support Donald Trump.

It is not the first time that President Donald Trump has had trouble using songs at his rallies and in a manner not authorized by the authors.

Tom Petty’s family, killed in 2017 from an overdose, warned President Trump not to use « I Won’t Back Down » at the Tulsa rally. In a tweet, Petty’s family considered that, in addition to not having been authorized, the singer would never have wanted his song to be used « in a hate campaign. »