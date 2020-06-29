The Rolling Stones have launched a forceful threat against Donald Trump and his campaign team and are taking legal measures to prevent the President of the United States from using one of his songs. in his promotional events for re-election to the presidency to be held in November. The magnate has used the theme ‘You can’t always get what you want’, but the British group has begun to speak with the North American organization for the protection of musical rights.

The legendary gang has managed to get the body, the BMI, to announce that any use of their work during the Trump election campaign would violate the license agreement with the organization. “The BMI has informed the Donald Trump campaign team on behalf of the Stones that unauthorized use of your songs would constitute a violation of your license agreement“expresses the statement that Deadline collects and has been retweeted by the Rolling.

Trump’s campaign team He used the mentioned song during his last meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma., although it is not the first time that he uses this theme. In 2016 it used it for the first time, but now the British group is not willing to allow it to continue to sound fraudulent.

“Despite Donald Trump’s cease and desist directives in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking additional steps to prevent him from using his songs in the future in any of his political campaigns. In the event that Donald Trump ignores it and persists, he will be prosecuted for having breached the embargo and playing unauthorized music, “the statement continues.

The group joins a long list of bands that have not allowed their music to sound in Trump’s favor. The family of Tom petty, who passed away in 2017 from an overdose, banned the use of one of his songs “in a hate campaign”, and What in He also objected to the ‘We are the champions’ sounding in an appearance by the president in 2016. Other artists who declined were Adele, Neil Young or REM.