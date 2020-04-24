Keep sliding! There is more news for you.

The Rolling Stones presented this Thursday in Living in a Ghost Town ’, their first new song since 2012 and a theme that, according to the legendary British band, may have a special meaning for the crefinement during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Life was very beautiful, and then we had to lock ourselves up. I feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town,” he sings. Mick jagger in some verses with evident echoes of the global crisis of the coronavirus.

“The Stones were in the studio filming new footage before the quarantine and there was a song that we thought could resonate with the times we are currently living. We have worked on it in confinement. And here we have it,” Mick Jagger explained in a statement. .

The singer clarified in an interview with journalist Zane Lowe of Apple Music that they had to slightly adapt the lyrics, but stressed that it remained practically as they had thought it before confinement.

In short, we created this track over a year ago in Los Angeles (USA) as part of the new album, an ongoing project. When the situation started to go wrong, Mick and I decided that we needed to work on this song, so They have it here, ‘Living in a Ghost Town.’ Be very careful! “added Keith Richards in the statement.

“Living in a Ghost Town” is the first new song by The Rolling Stones from the unreleased tracks “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” that they integrated into the compilation “GRRR ! ” (2012).

The last album with new songs from “Their Satanic Majesties” was “A Bigger Bang” (2005), although in 2016 they released a cover album “Blue & Lonesome”.

The Rolling Stones they were planning a US tour this summer, but all her concerts have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group participated last weekend in the virtual and charitable event “One World: Together at Home”, organized by Lady Gaga and the OWorld Health Organization and where the four members of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood) performed, each from their home, the song “You Can” t Always Get What You Want “.

