The Rolling Stones join concert on Saturday against the global crisis | INSTAGRAM

The Rolling Stones will accompany Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish on Saturday in the “One World: Together At Home” special, aimed at fighting the current pandemic.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The organization Global Citizen announced on Friday the incorporation of the Stones to the television event that will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. (Eastern Time) simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Univision, iHeartMedia and Bell Media.

You may also be interested: Vicente Fernández makes Omar Chaparro’s mother cry

The Gaga-curated concert supports the World Health Organization and will include performances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will be the presenters of the special, which will also serve to support those with the virus and celebrate health workers who fight the disease.

Read also: Paulina Rubio greets Thalía

Prior to “One World: Together At Home,” there will be a six-hour streaming event from 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) honoring healthcare workers to be broadcast on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms, with the participation of Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.

It should be remembered that the Rolling Stones delayed their tour of 15 cities in the United States due to the pandemic. His “No Filter” tour, which he was originally going to start in San Diego, was going to start on March 8th.

The tour included cities that haven’t played in years, like Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida. It is worth mentioning that the tour that the Stones planned for North America was postponed last 2019 after Mick Jagger had a heart operation.

.