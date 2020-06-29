Although digital platforms to generate and share content have democratized the use and access to information, the truth is that not copyright is something that must be respected regardless of the medium. This is a premise that Donald Trump, President of the United States, seems to ignore.

Now the president has been warned by the legal team of the renowned rock band, The Rolling Stones, after Trump used some of his songs for his political campaign.

About to initiate legal action

During this weekend, the legal team of The Rolling Stones threatened the president of the United States to initiate legal actions for the unauthorized use of his songs in the campaigns of the president.

This happens after a series of legal notices were sent in which they demanded that Trump stop using said material.

Through a press release, the legal team of the music group is working with the music rights organization BMI to stop the authorized use of these songs in proselytizing acts.

« The BMI has notified the Trump campaign, representing the Stones, that the unauthorized use of their songs will violate their licensing agreement, » said The Rolling Stones, while emphasizing that « if Donald Trump ignores that exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit to break the embargo and play music without a license. «

The material in question is the 1969 theme « You Can’t Always Get What You Want », which was used by Trump during the 2016 campaign and which, now in search of his re-election, has resounded in various events.

It’s not the first time

The Rolling Stone was not the only music franchise to issue complaints about the misuse of certain materials in Trump’s communication.

The heirs to musician Tom Petty’s fortune claimed to have sent a cease and desist order after Trump used the song “I Won’t Back Down” in Tulsa, while Neil Young did the same in 2018 after Trump used the tune « Rockin ‘in the Free World » despite previous warnings.

Likewise, in October of last year, the President of the United States was involved in a complaint made by Warner Bros. studios to the unauthorized use of the theme of the theme Why Do We Fall? used in the movie Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

The unauthorized use of these elements for promotional purposes is a clear violation of copyright, which, for registered trademarks, represents losses and the uncontrolled use of their intellectual assets can lead to greater damages.

Additionally, the lawsuits and complaints filed are about a tool to protect the reputation of the brands built around these musical pieces, since no commercial firm wants to be involved with such a controversial figure as the one that Donald Trump represents.

It is enough to recognize the results of a study signed by 4A ensured that although 67 percent of marketing managers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, 58 percent percent of consumers disagreed with brands engaging their marketing strategies on political issues.

