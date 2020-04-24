What can we say about The Rolling Stones that hasn’t been mentioned before? To speak of them is to cite what is perhaps the most legendary rock band of all time (taste breaks into genres), since they have had little more than five decades of uninterrupted career, although with one or another ups and downs – like death Brian Jones in 1969 and bassist Bill Wyman’s departure in the 1990s. Despite this, they are one of the few groups that managed to overcome and continue together in the face of all adversity.

For some time Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood have continued giving their classic tours around the world, playing in places where no one believed to see them -such as his first presentation in Havana, Cuba-, and participating in interesting projects such as an exhibition about their enormous history, however it has been a long time since the band released new music although they continue to play together.

Even though almost three years ago they released the album Blue & Lonesome –Where the great Eric Clapton even participates–, the reality is that it was a lot of covers performed by the band. To be exact the last album with original Stones songs was A Bigger Bang from 2005 and in 2012 they released a single called “Doom and Gloom”So the wait to listen to songs from ‘his satanic majesties’ fresh from the oven has been long enough, but fortunately it is over.

After getting excited with his great presentation in the lineup of the charity concert One World: Together At Home playing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, The Rolling Stones premiered this April 23 exclusively on the program of the British presenter, Zane Lowe, a new song called “Living In A Ghost Town”, which has all that rock essence that we didn’t know we needed right now.

In her we can hear that very fine combination between the blues riffs that Richards and Wood like to play so much, with the energetic voice of Mick Jagger, although we can also feel the vibes of songs like “Miss You” with a pair of harmonicas and electric pianos strategically placed. When we thought that everything would go at a much calmer pace, arriving at the choir the band explodes completely to remind us of that time of the 60s when they were a group of carefree young people.

In short, we can say that this song can fit perfectly with what we are experiencing, with everyone sheltered at home. In an interview with Lowe, Mick Jagger said that before the whole coronavirus situation got worse they were in the studio recording what might be their next album, but the only song that took the form of those sessions was the one that they just presented to us and they ended it in the midst of social isolation. Thank you for this!

Now they do stop everything, stop what you are doing, rock the whole volume and listen to “Living In A Ghost Town”, the new track from The Rolling Stones: