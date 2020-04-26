The Rolling Stones after 8 years release new single | Instagram

The famous British rock band The Rolling Stones has impressed millions of rock fans by release their new single “Living in a Ghost Town” after 8 years absence in music.

Completely for cure insulation At home, The Rolling Stones return to music with their first single in almost 10 years, also being the first preview of their long-awaited album.

The song talks about being in a place full of life, but now the world is very deprived of it, according to Mick Jagger, lead singer of the band.

The Stones were in the studio shooting new footage before quarantine and there was a song that we thought could resonate in the times that we live in right now, “said Mick Jagger.

It was released the day April 23rd on his official channel Youtube and so far it has more than 3 million views since its launch.

It was compound in 2019 by Mick Jagger himself and the guitarist Keith Richards being recorded also in that year in Los Angeles.

They were looking for a special moment for its launch, so they decided to wait and found it appropriate to launch it now in the current situation in which most of the world finds itself.

With this song, after so many years of waiting, they return to music and stage with new material.

Keith Richards has revealed that they have created New songs after having to be quarantined for a few weeks now.

We have five or six other tracks, right now we have nothing more to do but write a few more songs, “he confessed.

That is why they are expected to carry out a new album to please all his fans who are so eager to listen to his new material.

