« Sublime », « Stellar » or « You already have your Emmy ». These have been some of the enthusiastic criticism that Meryl Streep’s work on the second season of Big Little Lies, now available on HBO, has received, with only one episode broadcast. A role that adds to a list of iconic characters that have made her the most respected actress in recent film history. These are our favorites:

Sophie’s decision

In one of the most heartbreaking films ever written since the Lumière decided to turn off the light, Streep played a Polish emigrant, survivor of Auschwitz, in Brooklyn in the late 1940s. Few adjectives can honor a job that Premiere magazine ranked as the third-best in seventh art history, behind only Marlon Brando in The Law of Silence and Peter O’Toole in Lawrence of Arabia.

The bridges of Madison

Seldom has a story so simple and contained contained a passion as unstoppable as that of unforgettable romance starring alongside Clint Eastwood. The best that can be said about her is that even today many still go out of their way because Francesca gets out of the truck and runs away with that photographer from National Geographic.

The Devil Wears Prada

What seemed like another product of the Hollywood serial factory, with no soul of its own and with a vocation for the after-dinner, became one of the most popular films of the first decade of the century thanks to the talent of its protagonist. To play the authoritative Miranda Prestley, she was inspired by Vogue USA editor Anna Wintour, whose legend was also multiplied exponentially thanks to the success of the film.

The hunter

The Meryl Streep legend wrote her first page in this controversial film by Michael Cimino, one of the first to address the trauma experienced by soldiers involved in the Vietnam War. It was the very protagonist of the film, Robert De Niro, who opted for that semi-unknown woman in her twenties to interpret his love interest.

The woman of iron

The best thing about Margaret Thatcher’s biopic, which got more critics than fans, was undoubtedly the performance of a Meryl Streep who achieved thanks to him her latest statuette –to date– for the best actress of the year. His work also had detractors, who argued that Streep’s charisma managed to humanize the controversial political leader too much.

Memories of Africa

John Barry’s unforgettable soundtrack, his beautiful cinematography or phrases like « I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills » are forever part of the collective memory of cinema. Also the chemistry exhibited by the couple formed by Streep and Robert Redford, at the time perhaps the two most acclaimed actors of the moment in Hollywood.

Doubt (Doubt)

The New Jersey actress did not have to star in a scary movie to bring to life one of the characters that has most inspired unrest in recent cinema. Another of her great roles is that of the strict sister Aloysius in this adaptation of a play that shines thanks to the tremendous acting duel of giants like herself, Viola Davis, Amy Adams and the longed-for Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Kramer vs. Kramer

The first Oscar of the actress’ resume, which today compiles up to 21 nominations, came with one of the best dramas in the history of the seventh art. In addition to an incontestable blockbuster starring alongside Dustin Hoffman, the film’s treatment of issues such as custody and divorce impacted few in society in the early 1980s. Even the jurists’ guild was forced to explain what is real and what is not in what is represented in its footage.

Angels in america

Big Little Lies is not Streep’s first foray into television. One of the great characters of his career is that of this miniseries, the most awarded in the history of Emmys, which adapted a successful play about six interconnected people who must face the acceptance of their true sexuality. Nor should we ignore the Holocaust in 1978, which marked his rise to fame.

Mamma Mia!

Because not everything is going to be solemn roles and period dramas, with Mamma Mia! Streep decided to ignore the criticism of the specialized press that he usually delights and he gave himself the whim of making this musical one of the so-called crowd-pleaser, a box office success that made the audience feel a little happier at leave the room. The queen of the set is also the queen of the dance.

The Hours Stephen Daldry’s film reviewed the figure of Virginia Woolf and the influence of her work through the stories of three women at different times. Streep played a bisexual editor in New York in 2001 in love with a poet sick with AIDS. The Hours was nominated for nine Oscars, and Nicole Kidman won Best Actress for her portrayal of the author by Mrs. Dalloway.

The French Lieutenant’s Wife

Another of his great classics, for which he won a Bafta and a Globe

de Oro is, however, the job that the actress least cares for. In an interview on the Graham Norton show, Streep said that because of his youth, « he didn’t feel like he was living it. » « You always want to do better once it’s over, » he said on the British television show.

Adaptation (The Orchid Thief)

Considered by many to be one of the most underrated performances in her 40-year career, Streep dared to meta-fiction in this cult film by Spike Jonze. In it he gives life to the author of the novel that must be adapted for the cinema by the screenwriter of the film, Charlie Kaufman, played on the screen by Nicolas Cage.

Pentagon files

The actress gave life in her last big role to The Washington Post editor Katherine Graham, creator of the publication of documents that discovered decades of government lies.