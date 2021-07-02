The role that microbes living inside its body have in the evolution of an animal species

Recent research has dealt with variations that occur in the microbiome (that is, in the microbes that live in an animal’s body). The analysis, which has focused specifically on ringed seal lice, has provided a better understanding of why animals of the same species have different microbiomes. And it has allowed us to discern to what extent the microbes that inhabit the interior of animals are capable of influencing the evolution of the latter.

The study was led by Jorge Doña Reguera, a researcher at the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain and the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, United States.

Microbes that live inside animals produce very important effects on practically all aspects of host biology, such as protection against parasites or adaptive evolutionary processes. In this sense, for example, it has been shown that laboratory mice that possess a specific species of bacteria (or in other words, a given microbiome) are more resistant to infection by the pathogen Salmonella.

On the other hand, in the fruit fly it has been possible to demonstrate that the experimental variation of the microbiomes (artificially modifying the microbiome of some individuals) leads to changes in the allele frequencies between populations, which are nothing more than modifications in the variants of the genes that were more abundant or less abundant in those populations due to the alteration of the microbiome.

“Microbiomes also function, therefore, as a selective agent, in the same way that predators determine the evolution of prey, for example, by predating slower prey, the microbiomes would do something similar with their hosts”, details the researcher Jorge Doña.

Ringed seals. (Photo: Mervi Kunnasranta, Department of Environmental and Biological Sciences, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland)

Do animals of the same species have different microbiomes?

There is a broad scientific consensus that individuals of the same species, for example humans, have microbiomes that are more similar to each other than compared to other species, such as chimpanzees.

“If we compare the microbiome of any two people, they will be more similar to each other than if we do it between a human and a chimpanzee,” Doña details. This process is known as ‘phyllosymbiosis’.

“However, below the species level, the issue is less clear. Among the most studied factors capable of causing changes in the microbiome are diet (differences in the diet of different individuals lead to different microbiomes), the interaction processes between the microorganisms themselves and the individual-microorganism interaction, for example, microbial compositions , which may be regulated by the host’s immune system ”, the researcher adds.

Another important factor could be the population genetic structure, which is the axis of study of this scientific work. “We wanted to see if the microbiomes of individuals from the same population were more similar to each other than compared to those of other populations,” explains Jorge Doña.

One of the most outstanding aspects in the case of the louse that inhabits the ringed seal, which is the object of study in this research, is that these organisms are permanent ectoparasites, which means that they develop their entire life cycle in the same host. This aspect allows us to isolate other factors that may be explaining the variation in the composition of the microbiomes. In the same vein, the diet is very homogeneous among individuals of the same species (the blood of its host), which makes it a good system thanks to which to control the variation in microbiomes of different individuals (the diet between lice of the same population is identical: the blood of the seal in which they live).

The study is titled “Patterns of microbiome variation among infrapopulations of permanent bloodsucking parasites.” And it has been published in the academic journal Frontiers in microbiology. (Source: UGR)