the role of the king “is priced” and pardons are up to the Government

The spokesperson for the Popular Party in the Congress of Deputies, Cuca Gamarra, assured this Monday that the role of King Felipe VI “is assessed” in the Constitution while ensuring that pardons “are a responsibility of the Government” and of the president, Pedro Sánchez.

Gamarra has expressed this way in an interview on TVE, after the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, wondered this Sunday if the King will sign the pardons to the leaders of the procés. What is the King of Spain going to do from now on? Are you going to sign those pardons? Are they going to make him an accessory to that? ”Asked the regional leader.

Along these lines, Gamarra has insisted that “everyone knows” that the system in Spain is a “parliamentary monarchy and the role of the King in it.” Thus, and after making it clear that she is not a “commentator on the statements” of her colleagues, the PP spokesperson has repeated that pardons are a government responsibility.

“What we are talking about is the clamor that was in the streets yesterday and that prevails in Spanish society, which is the rejection of pardons, for which the only person responsible is called Pedro Sánchez and his government,” Gamarra continued. day after the demonstration in the Plaza de Colón, precisely, in protest against the grace measure.

For the PP parliamentary spokesperson, “the important thing” is that in Spain “pardons are being granted” to some “politicians convicted of trying to break the constitutional order” against the sentiment of the “street”, to which Sánchez “must listen.”

“You must rect …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.