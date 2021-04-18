The role of semiconductors for new networks | News | Infrastructures

Semiconductors are determining factors in the evolution of 5G. This is one of the many conclusions reached by the act 5G connected celebrated virtually by the 5G National Observatory. The conference served as a meeting point to address the particularities of the chip industry from different perspectives and had the participation of Federico Ruiz, head of the 5G National Observatory; Eduard Martin, CIO and director of the 5G program of Mobile World Capital Barcelona; Norberto Mateos, CEO of Intel Spain; Y Eloy Fustero, former director of Qualcomm Spain. The event was moderated by the journalist Pilar Bernat.

The growing global demand for semiconductors recalls the essential role they play as enabling technology for all sectors and in particular for intelligent connectivity. “It is important to understand the value chain because this is not a problem that only affects smartphones, but rather has an impact on other industries such as the automotive industry,” said Eloy Fustero. This type of device has a direct impact on personal connectivity, consumer electronics, the development of Artificial Intelligence, security or industrial activity.

“We need more and more processors, with greater functionality and high performance, which forces us to rethink production and business models”, Eduard Martín has pointed out. The four speakers have agreed when pointing out the importance of continuing to develop increasingly advanced manufacturing technologies. Norberto Mateos has set the example of Intel, which remains committed to the manufacture of its own chips and which opens a business line for the manufacture of semiconductors for third parties, which may represent an opportunity of 100,000 million dollars. “Until recently, general-purpose processors solved most of our needs, but now the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence has increased the need for processors with functionalities adapted to an increasingly complex and varied ecosystem,” he commented. Kill us.

The role of semiconductors for 5G.

“Nothing is possible without semiconductors, or mobiles or 5G networks, but they are not simply components, they are the key link that allows the exchange and development of Intellectual Property that sustains the platform economy”, pointed out Federico Ruiz. This new order is pushing global companies like Apple to make their own processors to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Developing the multiple applications and unlocking the full potential of 5G will require new types of semiconductors. The high demand, according to Eduard Martín, will have a response in the market, new players will appear and the industry will gain in competitiveness.

The speakers also pointed out the need for Europe to reposition itself in the race to occupy part of the semiconductor market. According to Eduard Martin, “we are there and it has to work. If we want ICT to be strategic in Spain, we have to bet on it and make Europe position itself more in this area ”. The four have agreed on the need to work for Europe to gain weight in a very dense and complex value chain.