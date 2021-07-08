The role of Radiology in cancer detection

Share

Unfortunately, you cannot talk about cancer without bearing in mind that it is a very common cause of death around the world. To counteract this, we can highlight that both medical and technological advances make it possible to detect this disease and implement appropriate treatments according to the type of tumor. In that aspect, radiology and imaging are key in cancer detection.

The important role of radiology in detecting cancer

Within what are imaging studies, different types can be distinguished, such as X-rays, mammograms (very important in the detection of breast cancer), ultrasound, CT and MRI, among others.

Depending on the study to be carried out, the forms of energy that are sent to the body are variants: sound waves (ultrasound), magnetic fields, X-rays … In doing so, the body tissues change their energy patterns, producing an image that shows how the organs. With this it is possible to observe in them possible changes derived from cancer.

In general, it can be said that in medicine and, specifically, with regard to cancer, the diagnostic imaging to get a view of the inside of the body for different purposes:

Detect the presence of cancer in the early stages, when there are no symptoms yet. It is the stage of early detection. When the patient has symptoms it is used to look for possible masses or tumors. If a tumor is detected, but it is not known if it could be cancer, it can help professionals to determine if a biopsy is necessary and if This is to serve as a guide to perform the biopsy in the most appropriate site Imaging diagnoses also help to know the extent of a cancer and see what stage it is in (extension studies) Help to plan an appropriate treatment They allow us to observe if a treatment against disease is working or not working, or if it has come back after a while (follow-up studies)

Imaging studies must be carried out by professionals

The Radiologists are the professionals trained to carry out imaging techniques and interpret the results collected during the process. After this, they are usually the ones who also write the report that will be sent to the doctor who requested the study to be able to recommend the appropriate treatment in each case.

As far as health is concerned, it is very important to put yourself in the hands of good trained professionals with maximum experience who transmit confidence, as is the case of Unilabs, European leader in diagnostics which has, in Spain, the three diagnostic specialties (clinical analysis, diagnostic imaging (leading the way in low- and high-field magnetic resonance imaging) and digital pathology).

This is an important question, since when it comes to cancer, imaging studies are first-line tests that allow us to diagnose the disease. In addition to this, it is always necessary to know the medical history of the patient, as well as to carry out various studies, such as blood tests and other laboratory tests.

Therefore, going to these types of laboratories will facilitate centralizing these tests and shorten results times. Time, something that, in the face of cancer, is essential / TIME IS LIFE.