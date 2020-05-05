Although the competences in Health and Social Services reside mostly in the Autonomous Communities, it should not be forgotten that Not a few municipalities have different types of senior centers, as well as dependency care services and residences. They also play a relevant role in caring for the most disadvantaged, as well as knowing first-hand the needs and constraints of their SMEs and the self-employed.

Faced with this situation, and in many cases through plenary sessions and telematic commissions, a large number of decisions have been taken with which to support citizens and their productive fabric.

Just as an example, below are some of the actions implemented so far.

Examples of measures taken by some municipalities and county councils

Entity

Measure

Amount (€)

City of Madrid

Extraordinary fiscal ordinances to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This ordinance collects the IBI and IAE bonus.

63,000,000

Valencia City Council

Budgetary modification to guarantee the availability of funds to carry out the social initiatives promoted by the City Council against the COVID-19

2,500,000

Almería town hall

The reduction of the garbage rate or the postponement of the IBI is considered.

–

Getafe City Council

Direct aid to the self-employed

500,000

Guijuelo Town Hall

Transfers to businesses that have closed due to the COVID-19 crisis and have had no income.

1,000 / trade

Malaga’s town hall

Restructuring of the municipal budget to adapt it to the new social reality after the crisis COVID-19

–

Guadalajara City Council

Measures in different areas. At an economic level: direct compensatory aid for the self-employed and to promote consumption. Tax deferral (Vehicles and IBI).

–

Seville town hall

Direct aid to micro-SMEs and the self-employed to cover the costs of rent, insurance or basic supplies.

Up to 1,000 / beneficiary

Oviedo City Council

Interruption of the settlement of rates and public prices applied to self-employed and SMEs whose taxable event cannot materialize during the state of alarm.

–

Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council

The spending budget will be adapted to the new forecast of municipal revenues after the COVID-19 crisis.

–

Diputación de Ourense

Measures in different areas. At the logistical level, different provincial facilities are made available to social organizations (sports complex, County Council mobile park). At an economic level, an agreement with the College of Economists to advise fiscally, labor and financially to individuals, merchants, SMEs and merchants who have suffered loss by COVID-19 in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

–

Deputation of Alicante

In the budgetary area, the reprogramming of the budget for 2020 is being studied. In addition, fractional payment of IBI up to 12 months without interest will be allowed for families in vulnerable situations.

–

Deputation of Almería

Suspension of centralized procedures for embargoes on financial institutions and the start of collection procedures in the voluntary period. Likewise, a financial assistance support line is made available to the L.E. to assist extraordinary expenses related to COVID-19.

–

Government of Navarra

The payment of the financing in terms of Basic Social Services will be advanced without the need to validate the reports of the previous year. In that case, it must be provided before the end of this year. The distribution will be made: 25% according to the number of units receiving guaranteed income; 25% unemployed; 20% below poverty threshold; 10% under 18 years; 10% over 64 years; 10% infected COVID.

500,000 in total as a credit supplement to pre-existing amounts.

Villanueva del Fresno

They propose a series of measures: lower municipal allocations of collegiate bodies, web creation to promote local commerce, freeze municipal taxes and fees by 2021; promote the sale of municipal plots, aid to ranchers and farmers; creation of job bank, etc.

100,000 total

Mostoles

Centralized e-mail to answer queries regarding the affection of the crisis on rent or mortgage.

–

Alcala de Henares

New fiscal calendar to defer payment of IVTM and IBI, among others.

–

Torrejón de Ardoz

Enabled a home shopping service for basic food and medicine for vulnerable people. Likewise, it gives beneficiaries of Minimum Insertion Income cards redeemable in Carrefour hypermarkets for 4.98 euros / day.

–

City Council of Pozuelo de Alarcón

Follow-up plan for the elderly and dependents, guaranteeing assistance and providing home help and telecare services.

–

Santander City Council

Aid to finance business rental costs for a period of three months.

500,000 in total

Barcelona’s town hall

Creation of a fund to help freelancers and SMEs in Barcelona to articulate grants, subsidies and promotional actions promoted by the City Council.

25,000,000 in total

One-off payment to freelancers who have decreased their sales by more than 75% or have closed businesses due to the COVID crisis.

300 per beneficiary

Telde town hall

Extraordinary help to cover basic food, personal hygiene and home needs of vulnerable families registered in Telde.

Variable depending on the number of people in the family unit

Deputation of Ávila

Subsidize Social Security quotas to the self-employed linked to strategic sectors such as tourism and hospitality and the interests of ICO credits.

1,600,000 in total

Provincial Council of Palencia

Assume the cost of interest derived from credit operations to improve the liquidity of Palencia’s businesses.

300,000 expandable to 500,000.

Source: www.elsectorpublico.es

In addition to tax deferrals, which are being the most common measure, it is also observed how in medium or large city councils, as well as in deputations, measures are being approved to complement the support given by the Central Government and the Autonomous Communities to SMEs and autonomous, mainly through support and legal advice or direct transfers of resources.

In addition to this, the disinfection processes of municipal facilities, as well as those that will undoubtedly be carried out in schools before reopening, are in many cases being carried out by the entities that manage cleaning at the supra-municipal level, for what the role of the Provincial Councils in management and centralization of resources and services is key in the present moment.

Side b of this increase in the number and frequency of services is the need to greater resources for its financing. However, local entities face this crisis from a very robust solvency situation. They liquidated the 2019 financial year with a surplus equivalent to 0.3% of the Gross Domestic Product and have high liquidity in their savings banks since the surplus situation has been occurring since 2012 and that, due to the limits imposed by the spending rule, said resources They have not been used to a large extent. This contrasts sharply with the situation of the other administrations that, as a whole, have not yet been able to recover the budget balance prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

The legal authorization, through the Royal Decree 8/2020In order for local entities to allocate the surplus corresponding to the year 2019 to finance investment expenses in Social Services and social promotion, it has provided some flexibility to its spending, but it is not enough. It would be necessary to provide the municipalities with competence so that they can take care of expenses in areas that are not within their competence, such as employment or education, something that the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces in a decalogue of measures sent to the Government for discussion last April. This dissemination in decision-making capacity and spending would derive costs towards less financially pressured administrations and are actions that could be coordinated through supra-municipal organizations such as Provincial Councils, Councils and Island Councils.

It is also vital, especially from the point of view of public accounts, to work on accounting solutions that allow the use of surpluses from previous years to be excluded from the computation of the rule of expenditure and the public deficit, on the understanding that they are resources that are already available and do not place an additional burden on budgets.

Finally, it should not be forgotten that local entities are a recipient of European resources therefore, it would be very useful to be able to carry out, as in the regions, a reordering of European funds and projects for the period 2021 – 2027, orienting these funds to the reconstruction of the affected local economies.

.