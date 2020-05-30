If there is something that has caught my attention noticeably in recent years in the direction of financial institutions, it is the change in behavior that CEOs have had regarding use of social channels as a communication tool.

When we published our 1st Digital Investment Report in 2015, the role of most CEOs of large banks and managers on LinkedIn and Twitter was merely testimonial, since despite having many of them with a large number of followers on social networks, their activity was very limited and in many cases it was limited to replicating corporate news.

In fact, the ranking of CEOs that year was led by the top managers of two EAFS: Antonio Banda (Feelcapital) and the management team made up of Fernando Llorente and Carlos Dogido (Ágora Asesores Financieros). That is, the leaders of relatively small companies they gave more importance to digitization than those of large companies.

In these last six years the situation has been corrected and little by little these CEOs they have been occupying the positions that due to the gigantic structure of their companies they should always have occupied. Although some are still far from the top positions, we can affirm that their degree of involvement in the dissemination of content on their personal profiles has greatly improved.

For the first time since the study is conducted, more than half of the sector’s CEOs have digital profiles, and have more than 140,000 followers (almost 50,000 more than in 2019), which extends the sphere of influence of the first executives in the digital positioning of their organizations. In the 2020 report, the chief executive of Mapfre, Antonio Huertas, has led the ranking.

We will see what happens in the future, but I consider this trend of active participation in social channels unstoppable. In the case of the EAF, we continue to work on digitization, creating and sharing content that can help clients improve their financial knowledge, which are key to making investment decisions. My role as CEO, and that of everyone, should be to be closer to investors through communication, to attend to their needs and to show the most human side of our organizations. Only in this way can we earn the trust of the followers.

