The role of calcium in regulating blood flow in the brain

Knowing well enough how the brain directs the energy it needs to itself can help determine what is wrong with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and other comparable dementias, where inadequate blood flow is a problem. predictor of cognitive impairment. If the brain does not receive blood where it needs it and when it needs it, the neurons suffer and, over time, deteriorate, which ends up causing a loss of mental faculties, including memory problems.

Unlike what happens in the rest of the body, the brain does not have enough space to store energy. Rather than local storage, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy through the blood. However, until now it was not very well understood how the brain expresses the need for more energy when it increases its activity and how it directs its blood supply to the specific points where it is most needed.

Now, a study by scientists at the University of Maryland and the University of Vermont, both in the United States, has shown how the brain communicates with blood vessels when it needs energy, and how these blood vessels respond by relaxing or contracting to direct the energy. blood flow to specific regions of the brain.

The large arteries feed the medium-sized blood vessels known as arterioles, which in turn feed the even smaller capillaries. The latter are so small that only one blood cell can pass through each one at a time. In a 2017 study, it was found that electrical pulses that travel through capillaries direct blood flow to medium-sized arterioles that supply large regions of the brain.

Blood vessels in the brain. (Photo: Thomas Longden)

In the new study, the team led by Thomas Longden, a professor at the University of Maryland, set out to examine in detail the subtle adjustments in blood flow as it flows through capillaries and how the supply of energy to regions is precisely regulated. tiny brain.

There appear to be two mechanisms working in tandem to ensure that energy in the form of blood reaches specific regions of the brain. One wide action and one precise action. The first is an electrical mechanism that only takes care of getting more blood to the general area where there are points that require the extra supply. The way this mechanism has to regulate blood flow is by controlling the arterioles, and then the calcium signals from the capillaries guarantee a high precision adjustment to ensure that the blood reaches exactly the right point at the right time through capillaries.

Longden and his colleagues used a protein that emits green light when calcium increases in the cell. Thanks to the efforts of Michael Kotlikoff’s team from Cornell University in the United States, it was possible to have this protein in the cells of the lining of blood vessels in mice.

The researchers then looked through tiny “windows” in the brains of these mice to investigate the role of calcium in controlling blood flow in the brain’s capillaries. When the cells lining the blood vessels received an influx of calcium, they glowed green.

Longden and his collaborators detected 5,000 calcium signals per second in capillaries in the tiny section of the brain visible through the window, which they say equates to about 1,000,000 of these signals every second throughout the entire brain system. blood vessels of the brain.

In further analysis, Longden’s team found that when neurons fire electrical signals, they cause an increase in calcium in the cells lining the blood vessels. Enzymes then detect this calcium and prompt cells to produce nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a hormone (and gas) that causes the cells, comparable to muscle cells, that surround blood vessels to relax, which widens the vessels allowing more blood to flow through them. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)