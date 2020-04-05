This week Apple turned 44 years old. For a technology company, this is already enough. Reason more than enough to have gone through all kinds of peculiar situations. Moments in which the fate of the company was held on the edge of a razor. A future that could have opted for one side or the other indistinctly.

This is where a simple phone call fits in. One that would change the course of technology forever.

A choice when choosing the next NeXT processor

NeXTstep, the operating system developed by NeXT.

Chris MacAskill was responsible for developer relations at NeXT. He worked closely with Steve Jobs on numerous occasions, coming to witness numerous meetings with companies such as Adobe, Microsoft or Intel. As an anecdote, he remembers the time when he blamed Gates for “stealing” fonts from Adobe. To which the CEO of Microsoft replied that they did not want to get into that business, but rather force Adobe to open theirs through competition.

One day, one of the visitors that met Jobs was the CEO of Motorola, George Fisher. It was there that he dropped, in MacAskill’s words, a bomb: Motorola was going to end support for the 68000 line of processors. These processors were inside both Apple and NeXT computers. His proposal was that NeXT adopt the future 88110.

Jean-Lous Gassée, CEO of Be and enemy of Jobs.

The problem was that they would have to redesign their hardware to adapt to the new architecture. As if that wasn’t enough for a company as young as NeXT, they would have to ask developers to adapt to the new processor. If successful, they would risk Motorola completing its development due to poor support in the industry, leading to a new transition.

After ruling out options from other direct competitors to NeXT like Sun MicrosystemsMacAskill thought of Intel. It was then that he made the call to the assistant to Andy Grove, CEO of the company.

A call that would change the history of Apple forever

Andy Grove, CEO of Intel from 1987 to 1998.

At this point in history, Apple has not yet been involved. But it will later. MacAskill knew that Jobs had chosen to bet on Motorola again, hence he decided to test Intel in a clear movement of disobedience. The Santa Clara, California-based company claimed to have a very ambitious product map out of Motorola’s reach. “10 times more powerful” than a Motorola 68000.

The visit of Andy Grove and his team from Intel convinced Jobs that his platform could prop up the future of NeXT

Finally, the meeting between the Intel and NeXT team ensued, with Jobs in it. MacAskill himself was not in it, but narrates that the following happened after:

Some time later Steve came to my office and asked if I thought porting NeXTstep to Intel was a good idea. How weird. Did you know [sus “gestiones” con Intel a espaldas de Jobs]? I asked him if Intel was going to help. Steve said two great engineers had been offered to work with ours. They thought it could be done in 6 months. We would have to keep it a secret from the outside world. Could you take care of managing relationships? […] Six months later I brought an beige Intel-based computer from a windowless room to my office, wrapped in black cloth. It was exactly twice as powerful as our attractive black machines.

Years later, when Apple was considering acquiring a company on which cement your next operating system, there were only two candidate systems: Be OS and NeXTstep. The first was led by Jean-Louis Gassée, a former Apple executive who Jobs always accused of having stabbed him in the back. The second was from the company founded by Jobs after leaving Apple.

Gil Amelio was CEO of Apple from 1994 to 1997, when Jobs succeeded him.

The final decision, as MacAskill relates, was made by the Apple CEO from 1994 to 1997, Gil Amelio:

We had great internal discussions about it. Many people at Apple were afraid of Steve and Jean-Louis had many supports. Be OS was highly regarded. In the end it came down to NeXT already supporting Intel and that was the important thing for us.

Intel’s support was what tipped the balance and smoothed Steve Jobs’ return to Apple. All of it thanks to MacAskill disobeying Jobs himself and traded the future of the tech world for a single phone call.

