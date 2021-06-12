in Tennis

The Roland Garros data that reflects the unpredictability of women’s tennis

It is always commented on how unpredictable women’s tennis is, in that there are more surprises than on the men’s circuit. There is a statistic that reflects that statement beautifully. And it is that in Roland Garros, this 2021 will be the sixth consecutive year in which, the one that lifts the title, will win its first Grand Slam title. In 2016 it was Muguruza; in 2017, Ostapenko; 2018, Halep; 2019, Barty; 2020, Swiatek; and, in this 2021, it will be Barbora Krejcikova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Oral-B Electric Toothbrush, Nintendo Switch Lite and More Deals on Amazon

DeAndre Ayton surrenders to Nikola Jokic after his spectacular Game 3: “It’s crazy”