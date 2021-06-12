The Roland Garros data that reflects the unpredictability of women’s tennis

It is always commented on how unpredictable women’s tennis is, in that there are more surprises than on the men’s circuit. There is a statistic that reflects that statement beautifully. And it is that in Roland Garros, this 2021 will be the sixth consecutive year in which, the one that lifts the title, will win its first Grand Slam title. In 2016 it was Muguruza; in 2017, Ostapenko; 2018, Halep; 2019, Barty; 2020, Swiatek; and, in this 2021, it will be Barbora Krejcikova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Remove stat. This will be the 6th straight year that the women’s singles champion at the French Open will be a first-time Grand Slam singles champion 2016 Muguruza

2017 Ostapenko

2018 Halep

2019 Barty

2020 Swiatek

2021 Pavlyuchenkova or Krejcikova # . pic.twitter.com/Byv1lD3808 – Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 11, 2021