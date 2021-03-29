The ‘Rojita’ depends on herself to reach the quarterfinals

03/29/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

Last stumbling block before the end of the group stage of the European Under-21. The Spanish team will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday from 9pm. After the 0-0 draw against the Italian team, Luis de la Fuente’s men are first in group B with 4 points, followed by the Czechs and Italians, both with two, and the Slovenians close the group with one point.

The Spaniards depend on themselves to qualify for the final phase, which will be held between May 30 and June 6. With a victory, they would pass as first in the group, but the tie and even the defeat could also serve the ‘Rojita’Although the pass would depend on the match between Slovenia and Italy. For its part, the Czech team will put all the meat on the grill, since it also depends on itself: victory qualifies them and a draw could also serve them.

The Spanish coach will have the doubt of Brahim Díaz until the last moment, who did not play against the Italians to end up with problems against Slovenia. Who is sure that he will not be is Òscar Mingueza. The Blaugrana defender was sent off, incomprehensibly, in the final stretch of the last game on the day he made his debut with the national team. The match against Italy ended 0-0, but with only 19 players on the pitch: ten from the Spanish team and nine from the Italian.

The other representative of Barça in the U21 is Riqui Puig, who has not played any minute yet in the two matches that have been played so far.