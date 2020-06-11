In addition to other things, the pandemic has wiped out most of the stock gains from the past year. However, some sectors and companies within sectors considered essential have remained resilient and posted lower earnings, but still on the positive side.

Analyzing those companies that have stood out for increasing the return on their investment, known as ROI (return on investments), which is a ratio widely used in the analysis of companies and shows which companies are more efficient in the use of their assets or investment in it, and relates the benefit to the investment made. During the past 12 months, technology companies they had the best return of investment (ROI) of 30.65%, with those of cyclical consumption in second place with a ROI of 18.89%, followed by the services of communication with 15.55% and those of Health with a return on investment of 14.09%. Those who stayed far behind were those of basic materials with 2.46% and public services with an ROI of 0.68%. However, on the negative side are energy in -30.14%, financial in -6.2%, real estate in -5.21% and industrial sector in -0.83%

But does history repeat itself so far in 2020?

The technological actions they had the 10.94% higher average yield, followed by cyclical consumption of 7.7%. Other actions with positive ROIs include medical care 2.09%. For their part, energy companies again had the worst average return on investment at -28.9%, followed by financial companies at -14.33%. Other sectors with poor average returns include real estate (-9.67%), industrial (-8.6%), public services (-5.92%) and basic materials (-5.83%).

It is understandable that companies with positive ROI so far this year since with confinement, most technology companies increased traffic and use of their platforms. Teleworking, streaming entertainment, cloud computing, etc. were favored. Likewise, the wide range of health companies that sell medical products and services recorded an increase in their profits. These sectors have been vital during the fight against Covid-19 worldwide. While the drop in oil demand explains what happened in the ROI of the energy sector, as well as in some public services, such as electricity demand.

It will be necessary to see if once this estimated sharp contraction in the economies’ GDP has passed and as signs of recovery begin to be seen, it is possibly the industrial sector and the financial companies that are leading the green numbers on the stock markets.

How have funds in the positive ROI sectors behaved in the same periods?

With respect to technology sector, considering the funds with 3 or more Morningstar stars, it is observed that in the year the Average profitability of the sample is greater than 11% and at 1 year it exceeds 29%. with an average wealth of more than 1,800 million. The background of Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence, which at 1 year and so far in 2020 leads the list, with a profitability of 35.6% and 23.58% respectively. The fund has an equity of 2,496 million euros and is focused on high growth and capitalization companies.

The funds of the Health sector, with a average profitability of 3.6% in the year and slightly above 19% at 1 year, highlighting a range of funds that consistently outperforms its competitors and is Bellevue’s, with funds: Adamant Emerging Markets Healthcare and Adamant Asia Pacific Healthcare, which achieve returns of 21.75% and 20.74% so far in 2020, and 42.8% and 42.4% at one year. It is followed by the JP Morgan – Global Healthcare fund, with a one-year return of just 5.33%, while a 1-year return exceeds 20%. On the other hand, there are funds that are negative in the year, and therefore lower the average. They are funds such as the Polar Capital Healthcare Blue Chip Fund or the Variopartner MIV Global Medtech Fund, and which in addition to 1 year are far behind in the list for profitability.

And finally, consumer funds show average returns lower than the previous ones, of -1.2% in 2020 and 7.6% over a year. Highlighting the background Invesco Global Consumer Trends, which reaches a profitability this year of 9% and 22% at 12 months. It is a fund that, along with Fidelity’s, Global Consumer Industries, top the list of outstanding in both periods. The latter lags somewhat but on positive ground, with + 2% in the year and + 11% in one year. The rest show negative returns so far, such as Pictet Premium Brands, at -4.7%, but positive at 6.8% at one year.

With this, we reiterate, as do the fundamental stock analysts, that even when there are winning sectors, there are funds that stand out and accompany this movement and others that do not, with which an adequate selection of the fund, management team, process and consistency in the time is important.

