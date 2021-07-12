The Rohatyn Group completes the sale of NeoSecure SA to Patria Investments

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”), an asset management firm specializing in emerging markets and real assets, announced today that it has completed the sale of NeoSecure SA (“NeoSecure” or the “Company” ), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, to Patria Investments, a Latin American alternative asset manager. (NASDAQ: PAX).

Neosecure, one of the few specialized and independent providers in Latin America, offers a complete portfolio of solutions that includes: advanced IT security consulting services to diagnose customer cybersecurity risks, IT security technology, product sales and implementation services to incorporate technical cybersecurity controls, and managed security services, to operate clients’ IT security protection infrastructures and manage their cybersecurity protection strategies. The company has managed to develop one of the largest teams of cybersecurity professionals in the Latin American market and has a broad base of top-tier recurring clients in a wide variety of sectors, such as finance, telecommunications, retail, and energy, natural resources, health, industry, education and government agencies.

Roberto Chute, partner at TRG, said: “When TRG invested in NeoSecure, the company was a leader in IT security in Chile, had a developing business in Argentina and had recently started operations in Colombia and Peru. Since then, NeoSecure has consolidated its presence and significantly increased its position in these markets, established in Brazil and significantly increased its recurring services business, becoming the main regional operator in this highly specialized sector. The company has managed to grow consistently thanks to the expansion of technical and commercial teams, investments in the operational infrastructure and business support, the strengthening of its recurring services and the promotion of regional and sectoral diversification ”.

Read more

Nick Rohatyn, CEO of TRG, added: “We are proud of our partnership with NeoSecure in this very promising industry. The region’s interest in technology security solutions is strong and growing rapidly, with cyber threats constantly evolving and becoming increasingly complex to manage. Additionally, the ongoing digital transformation across all industries in the region has increased cyber risk due to increased frequency of data transfers and interactions. We look forward to exploring more investment opportunities in the technology sector, where similar transformational dynamics exist.

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm specializing in emerging markets and real assets that is headquartered in New York and has a global presence including: Bombay, Boston, Buenos Aires, Cairo, Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur, Lima, London, Montevideo, New Delhi, Rotorua, San José, Sao Paulo and Singapore. For more information, visit www.rohatyngroup.com.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading investment company in the growing private markets of Latin America, with more than 30 years of history and combined assets under management in excess of $ 14 billion. You can find more information at https://www.patria.com/.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005254/en/

Contacts

TRG:

Julie Rudnick / Columbia Clancy

Sard Verbinnen & Co

TRG-SVC@SARDVERB.com