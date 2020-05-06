The Roger Federer Foundation has informed this Wednesday of the donation of one million dollars to provide food to 64,000 children and their families through partners in Africa while schools are closed.

In his space on Twitter, the Swiss tennis player, whose mother, Lynette, is of South African origin, writes: “Now more than ever we must unite to help families in need“

Covid-19 is a global health and economic crisis. As a humanitarian response, the Roger Federer Foundation has granted one million USD to provide nutritious meals for 64,000 vulnerable young children and their families through our partners in Africa while schools are closed. pic.twitter.com/gkKvoWzVBB – Roger Federer Fdn (@rogerfedererfdn) May 6, 2020

The foundation, according to its website, “supports educational projects located in the southern African region and Switzerland. Programs on the African continent focus on improving the quality of early education and basic education, and in Switzerland in promoting extracurricular activities for children affected by poverty. “

