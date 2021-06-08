The Rodin Cars project gains momentum with the construction of its new facilities

Rodin Cars, one of the most peculiar artisan manufacturers that we can find in the market today, has confirmed the start of construction of its new facilities, in an area close to its current facilities in Mount Lyford Village, New Zealand.

The last time we heard about this peculiar New Zealand project was in 2019, when we showed you the first renderings of the impressive Rodin F-Zero, a kind of bodied Formula 1 car that owes its name to the philosophy with which it has been designed. zero limitations and therefore maximum performance.

Rodin Cars is a small New Zealand based artisan manufacturer that has so far developed and marketed only one model, the Rodin F-Zed, which is basically an F1 car intended for private customers who wish to experience the most extreme sensations during track-day days.

The new facilities of Rodin Cars.

This vehicle is inspired by current Formula 1 single-seaters and its construction is practically identical, with a central carbon fiber monocoque and an aerodynamic set identical to that used by these competition sports cars. Under the back cover we find a 3.8-liter Cosworth V8 engine delivering 675 hp (684 PS) for a weight of only 609 kilos in running order. This model is basically very similar to the Lotus T125 or Exos that the British firm manufactured in limited series at the beginning of the last decade.

New facilities

Despite the fact that this company is in a market as particular as New Zealand and that it hardly generates news throughout the year, the project seems to be fully operational and progressing, as have confirmed the start of construction of their new and largest headquarters with the publication of the first images of the progress of the works.

The Rodin F-Zero is a brutal project that promises better performance than an F1Read news

These new facilities will be used both for the manufacture and development of the models for this project. The new facilities have an area of ​​1,300 m2 and they are located near the current headquarters of the company, in the vicinity of Mount Lyford, on the south island of New Zealand.